As Race to 10G Heats Up, Harmonic Brings Next-Generation Virtualization to SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

Harmonic Highlights Transition Path to 10G, Guiding Operators Toward Modern Cable Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will showcase next-gen broadband innovations at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022. Harmonic's market-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform converges DOCSIS and fiber networks with powerful core virtualization and versatile network edge devices, improving business agility, capacity expansion and sustainability for operators.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Today's operators are facing fierce competition. In the race to 10G, now is the time to transition away from obsolete access infrastructures and embrace virtualization and the cloud," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business at Harmonic. "At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, we'll highlight the power of network convergence, virtualization and mature DAA solutions for 10G broadband service delivery. By adopting our cloud-native-driven solutions, operators can offer multigigabit services with minimal hardware investments and stay ahead of the competition."

Harmonic will demonstrate its pioneering work in virtualization and multi-access network technologies, including:

Groundbreaking Network Convergence: Harmonic's CableOS Platform is empowering operators to deliver next-gen broadband with cloud-native offerings that support DOCSIS 4.0, FMA, DAA, 10G XGS-PON and FTTH, and fixed wireless access. At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Harmonic will highlight the path to 10G with a demo showcasing a converged DOCSIS and fiber solution powered by the CableOS Platform.

Simplifying DAA Upgrades: Harmonic will unveil a new Remote PHY (R-PHY) device that rapidly increases upstream and downstream broadband capacity, with support for R-PHY, R-MACPHY, and DOCSIS 4.0 FDD and FDX.

Transforming Cloud Streaming: Harmonic will showcase innovative applications for its high-value video streaming and multicast services with JEA's E+ Premier, powered by the VOS®360 cloud SaaS platform, including dynamic ad insertion capabilities for the delivery of personalized ads.

Harmonic is the market leader in DAA and vCMTS, with more than 100,000 R-PHY devices deployed globally. Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers over 8.5 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable and fiber operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic will demonstrate its solutions at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Sept. 20-22 in Philadelphia at booth 5037. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/cable-access/scte-2022/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.