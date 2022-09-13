Jones Walker Welcomes New Maritime Litigation Partner

Lara N. DiCristina Joins New Orleans Office

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Lara N. DiCristina has joined the firm as a partner in its New Orleans office as a member of the firm's maritime litigation, arbitration, and dispute resolution team.

Jones Walker logo (PRNewsfoto/Jones Walker LLP) (PRNewswire)

Lara has more than 20 years of trial experience litigating a wide array of matters before juries and judges in state and federal courts in various jurisdictions. She helps clients protect their interests in matters involving maritime and land-based personal injuries and fatalities, complex commercial disputes, toxic exposures, property damage claims, contract and charter party disputes, chemical releases, vessel arrests and attachments, products liability claims, environmental exposures, oil spills, insurance coverage disputes, and subrogation matters.

"It is a pleasure to have Lara join our renowned Maritime Practice Group, and we know that her more than 20 years of litigation experience will boost the capabilities of our litigation, arbitration, and dispute resolution team," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Lara brings to the firm some significant experience with incident response investigations and has guided her clients through the aftermath of offshore and land-based catastrophic losses, fatalities, personal injuries, collisions, allisions, groundings, sinkings, fires, explosions, chemical releases, and environmental spills.

Speaking on her move, Lara said, "I am incredibly proud to join the talented group of attorneys at Jones Walker and am honored to be working with the firm's well-established maritime litigation, arbitration, and dispute resolution team.

Lara earned her BA from Louisiana State University and her JD from Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 135 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

skirk@joneswalker.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP