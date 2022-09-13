IT Ally launches SMB Elevate™ to offer private equity firms and their portfolio companies a complete solution for managing value creation.

IT Ally, in partnership with Maestro, has expanded its service offerings with SMB

Elevate™ to identify, plan and manage value creation initiatives and accelerate growth.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Ally, a 2022 Inc. 5000 award-winner for one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, has formally launched SMB Elevate™ to generate extraordinary value for private equity (PE) firms and their portfolio companies.

Registered Logo (PRNewsfoto/IT Ally LLC) (PRNewswire)

86% of private equity-backed CFOs believe that that a digital value creation plan would strengthen alignment with sponsors and improve the firm-finance dynamic.

– Accordion Survey Report: The State of the PE Sponsor-CFO Relationship

SMB Elevate™ includes a comprehensive set of services enabled by Maestro, the value creation platform for the private equity industry. Clients on the Elevate program begin with a deep data diagnostic analysis and value creation plans that include key initiatives to close value gaps and accelerate growth.

"PE firms are under more pressure to significantly enhance operational value to achieve desired returns. This has led to a sharper focus on value creation planning, and execution. The SMB Elevate™ solution provides the resources, expertise, tools and the ongoing services required to plan, manage, and assess portfolio companies' growth and value creation."

– Michael Fillios, Founder & CEO, ITA

The SMB Elevate™ solution utilizes a highly differentiated diagnostic approach to analyze existing or to create new growth strategies and delivers a tailored value creation plan. The initiatives and plan are then tracked with a managed service called VCaaS or Value Creation as a Service which is priced based on the company revenue and complexity of its value creation plan. The SMB Elevate™ solution includes the following features:

Manage Value Creation Plan

Annual Performance Review

Annual Strategic Objective Planning

Quarterly Performance Analysis

Quarterly Tactical Initiative Review

Portfolio Company Value Bridge Update

Project Management Reviews

Task & Initiative Updates

"Bridging the gap between strategy and execution continues to be a critical focus area for PE Firms and their portfolio companies. We are thrilled to partner with the IT Ally team to deliver a comprehensive solution that combines our industry leading technology with their consulting expertise to drive value creation for our mutual clients.

- Amy Newlan, Senior Vice President, Head of Client Development, Maestro

About IT Ally

Founded in 2017, IT Ally is a market leader in business and technology advisory services and solutions for small and mid-size businesses or SMBs. As an Inc. 5000 award-winner for one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, IT Ally helps SMBs grow faster, be more secure, and maximize the value of their technology investments. For more information, contact Michael Fillios at michael.fillios@itallyllc.com or visit itallyllc.com to learn more.

About Maestro

Maestro is the value creation platform designed exclusively for the Private Equity industry. Founded by Accordion, the PE-focused financial consulting and technology firm, and backed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Maestro helps PE sponsors modernize their operations and maximize value creation in private equity–backed companies through enhanced portfolio management and increased collaboration with all stakeholders. The Maestro platform serves as an essential solution for the private equity industry – from diligence to exit. For more information, please visit: https://www.go-maestro.com/.

