IDnow joins Accelerate@IATA to shape the future of seamless air travel

IDnow is supporting IATA to simplify the passenger journey through digital identity

MUNICH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading European identity proofing platform provider, is pleased to announce its participation in the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Accelerate@IATA 2022 accelerator program. IDnow is working with IATA and its members, providing expertise and regulatory know-how in the field of identity proofing and digital identity. Together, IATA and IDnow are working on the shared goal of making flying more seamless and low-touch for passengers, while lowering fraud risks for airlines.

IATA is the trade association for the world's airlines, representing some 290 airlines or 83% of total air traffic. As a leading industry association, IATA is shaping industry standards and the future of aviation.

Through the Accelerate@IATA program, IDnow is contributing to the IATA One ID working group. The goal of IATA One ID is to set industry standards that further streamline the passenger journey with digitalization of admissibility and a contactless process through secure biometric enabled identification. Under the One ID vision, upon completing document checks remotely, passengers will be able to arrive at the airport ready to fly and proceed through each airport touchpoint via simple biometric recognition. The objective is to achieve a truly interoperable global system across airports, airlines and governments.

IDnow is collaborating with airlines and other technology providers members of the IATA Think Tank on a white paper about the application of digital identity in the air travel industry. In parallel, a proof of concept is being developed to show how digital identity can support people with reduced mobility with traveling, and airlines and airports to prioritize the required staff for the necessary support.

"We are very pleased to have IDnow participation in the heart of industry innovation conversations. IDnow brings their expertise on the secure decentralized digital identity to support the airline industry for the journey to customer-centricity." – Kat R. Morse, Senior Manager Innovation, Partnerships and Events at IATA.

"We understand that in the modern air travel industry, digital identities have a huge potential to shape a whole new traveler experience. From lowering the fraud risk for airlines, to creating a more seamless and low-touch experience for passengers and offering a GDPR compliant solution for storing and sharing of biometric pictures for airports and other players – Digital identity is the key. We are excited and proud to have been selected by IATA to work together and to partner with some of the most prestigious airlines of the world to shape the future of air travel", says Michael A. Binner, Director Digital Identity at IDnow.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest identification solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Dubai and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players, such as Western Union, UBS, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

