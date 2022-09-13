ESSA Pharma Appoints Philip Kantoff to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the appointment of Philip Kantoff, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Kantoff brings invaluable insight and experience to ESSA as a renowned medical oncologist and leader in the clinical development of new prostate cancer treatments.

"Phil's breadth and quality of accomplishments are unmatched, and we are honored to welcome him to ESSA's Board of Directors," stated Richard M. Glickman, L.L.D. (Hon), Chairman of ESSA's Board of Directors. "We are eager to leverage Phil's admirable expertise in prostate cancer clinical research, as we work to further ESSA's pipeline of first-in-class anitens targeting the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor."

"ESSA's development program is focused on uniquely interfering with androgen-driven prostate cancer through targeting of the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. I look forward to advising and working with ESSA's Board of Directors and management team during this pivotal time," said Philip Kantoff, M.D.

Dr. Kantoff currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Convergent Therapeutics, where he spearheads the development of precision radiopharmaceuticals for prostate cancer treatment. Previously, Dr. Kantoff served as Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), managing more than 450 physicians and physician-scientists, while caring for patients, running a funded laboratory and developing improved cancer therapies. Prior to MSK, he was Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg Chair at Harvard Medical School, Director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Division Head of Solid Tumor Oncology, serving as principal investigator in significant trials developing new therapeutic targets for patients with advanced prostate cancer. During this time, Dr. Kantoff conducted laboratory research focused on the genetic epidemiology of prostate cancer, mechanisms of resistance, the role of noncoding RNAs in prostate cancer, and the discovery of biomarkers as potential prognostic tools and/or therapeutic targets. Dr. Kantoff earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees from Brown University and is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology. He has written more than 500 articles and books and is the recipient of numerous awards celebrating his research and clinical skills.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

