Employees Note the Disparity: Hearing Benefits Lag Behind Dental, Vision

TruHearing Survey Reveals High Interest and Need Around Hearing Benefits Despite Infrequent Offering

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health benefits are one of the most attractive offerings an employer can provide, but they often fail to provide enough coverage to meet employee needs and expectations. Dental and vision benefits are typically considered table stakes by employees, with newer health offerings growing in popularity, but for those with hearing loss, coverage can be much harder to find.

According to a recent survey from TruHearing, the market leader in hearing benefits, 94% of the general population of employees surveyed agree that it is at least somewhat important for employers to offer hearing benefits as part of their overall employee benefits package. (PRNewsfoto/TruHearing) (PRNewswire)

In a recent national survey1 conducted by TruHearing, the market leader in hearing healthcare benefits, more than four in 10 (42%) employees surveyed reported hearing loss. Despite this, only 25% report they are offered hearing benefits by their employer, a rate significantly lower than vision benefits (66%) -- as well as dental benefits (71%), wellness programs (43%) and employee assistance programs (46%).

"As someone with hearing loss myself, I know how important it is for employees to be able to access necessary hearing healthcare," said Cammie Taylor, JD, SPHR, SHRM-SCP - Human Resources Director, TruHearing. "It would be unimaginable to assume employees could work productively without glasses to improve vision, or dental care to treat a toothache. If more employers understood how critical hearing healthcare is for their employees to flourish, I'm sure we'd see offerings increase."

Among those with hearing loss, an overwhelming 96% indicate hearing is important for them to effectively do their job, yet only 5% of employees have pursued treatment. When hearing loss goes untreated it can lead to self-isolation, decreased workplace productivity and low morale. The right treatment can make a major difference, however, with 78% of employees who wear hearing aids reporting that they felt more included at work after pursuing treatment.

In addition to enhanced productivity and inclusion, offering hearing healthcare coverage can increase positive perceptions of a company among its employees. While supplemental benefits are growing in popularity, even among those with no hearing loss, almost half (47%) of employees rated hearing benefits as more important than less health-oriented benefits, such as pet insurance (18%), legal counseling (31%) or identity theft monitoring (23%).1

"Providing employees with access to the hearing care they need is a powerful way to 'walk the walk' in encouraging inclusion and ensuring that employees are not left behind by the benefits being offered," said Taylor.

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the #1 market share leader in hearing healthcare benefits serving more than 160 million people and over 300 partners nationwide. With more than 18 years of experience, TruHearing has the expertise to create industry-leading hearing healthcare solutions customized to match the unique needs of any organization or market segment. Guided by a goal to reconnect people to the richness of life, TruHearing has developed the largest, high-quality provider network offering the most technologically advanced hearing aid selection. TruHearing delivers superlative value to ensure payers and their members receive a flawless experience every step of the way. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" in the state for six consecutive years.

1 Online survey conducted by TruHearing in March 2022 including 600 U.S. full- and part-time employees ages 25-64, and 204 people within TruHearing's consumer database. Answers were segmented by those who do not have hearing loss; those who suspect hearing loss but have not sought treatment; those with confirmed hearing loss but do not wear hearing aids; and those who currently wear hearing aids.

