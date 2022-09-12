Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Holder for a Writing Instrument (DAL-212)

Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to ensure that a writing utensil is easily accessible when needed," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the CONSTANT COMPANION. My convenient design would eliminate the need to stop and search for a pencil."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to keep a pen or pencil handy. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of searching for a writing implement. As a result, it increases convenience and it can be used with a pen, pencil or other writing implement. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, students, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

