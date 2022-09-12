Doctor's Orders: Dr. Amir Marashi Launches Cerē, The First-Ever Sexual Wellness Brand Developed By Physicians

Cerē Reimagines Sexual Wellness Through Innovative Products that Prioritize Pleasure and Sexual Health for Women

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerē, the first-ever pleasure products brand designed by physicians, announced today the launch of its innovative line of sexual wellness essentials that marry pleasure and anatomy, harmoniously. Founded by board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Amir Marashi, Cerē has reimagined the traditional idea of "sex toys" to reflect a range of solo and partner sexual wellness devices and lubricants that aim to boldly place pleasure at the forefront, alongside health.

"I see sexual wellness as an integral part of overall physical and mental health. As doctors, we have a responsibility to eliminate the taboo and stigma of sexual wellness for women and eradicate orgasm inequity. We must address society's failure to educate women about their bodies and correct the myth that discomfort, pain, and the absence of pleasure with sex is normal," said Dr. Amir Marashi, internationally acclaimed OB/GYN, vaginal surgeon and Founder of Cerē. "Using what I have learned in my 20 plus years of experience, I want to close the pleasure gap and empower women to take charge of their orgasms through specialized products that cater to the female anatomy and enhance sexual experiences and pleasure."

Cerē's pleasure products were designed alongside Dr. Kimberly Lovie, a Harvard and Yale-trained physician, chemist and engineer. Together, Dr. Marashi and Dr. Lovie combined their collective knowledge of anatomy and engineering to create Cerē with women in mind. The Cerē line includes:

Wand ($87) : A water-safe and soft, nonporous, medical grade silicone vibrator can be set for any gentle or intense sensation for solo and partner desires. The flexible head adapts to your unique anatomy. : A water-safe and soft, nonporous, medical grade silicone vibrator can be set for any gentle or intense sensation for solo and partner desires. The flexible head adapts to your unique anatomy.

Reverie ($57) : A soft, nonporous, medical grade silicone toy that can be inserted rectally using lubricant to change the rectal angle to enhance the angle of the vaginal canal. This angle change, also known as making the vaginal slope more 'steep,' can make intercourse more enjoyable, or the toy can be used alone for experimenting with safe anal play. : A soft, nonporous, medical grade silicone toy that can be inserted rectally using lubricant to change the rectal angle to enhance the angle of the vaginal canal. This angle change, also known as making the vaginal slope more 'steep,' can make intercourse more enjoyable, or the toy can be used alone for experimenting with safe anal play.

Spellbound Stimulator ($97) : This soft, nonporous, medical grade silicone toy uses quiet, air-wave technology to emulate the suction and pulsation feel of oral sex. Simultaneously, the other end can be inserted vaginally to stimulate the G-Zone. The angle of the toy adjusts to adapt to your anatomy. With 14 modes (seven sucking, seven vibration), consumers can feel mesmerized from head to toe. : This soft, nonporous, medical grade silicone toy uses quiet, air-wave technology to emulate the suction and pulsation feel of oral sex. Simultaneously, the other end can be inserted vaginally to stimulate the G-Zone. The angle of the toy adjusts to adapt to your anatomy. With 14 modes (seven sucking, seven vibration), consumers can feel mesmerized from head to toe.

Available for pre-order:

Throughout his career, Dr. Marashi, penned as the "Vagina Whisperer," has aimed to eliminate the taboo around female sexuality and has led the charge in normalizing sex positive conversations – even leading revolutionary work worldwide by helping victims of female genital mutilation (FGM). In continuing this work, in 2017, he took New York Fashion Week by storm, hosting the first Designer Vagina Fashion Show and in 2020, he authored A Woman's Right to Pleasure in collaboration with BlackBook, a compilation of art and essays by female-identifying artists aiming to destigmatize female sexual pleasure. To continue his support, Cerē will donate a portion of proceeds to different funds and organizations that help improve sexual wellness, as well as victims of FGM.

To learn more about Cerē and its product offerings, visit: https://getCerē.com/.

About Cerē

Cerē is pursuing an end to the pleasure gap with the first-ever pleasure product brand designed by physicians. Founded by Dr. Amir Marashi, an internationally acclaimed OB/GYN and vaginal surgeon, Cerē is helping people find and reach their most pleasurable parts, eradicate sexual shame, and put an end to orgasm inequity. Cerē's pleasure products were developed alongside Dr. Kimberly Lovie, a Harvard and Yale-trained physician, chemist and engineer, through a multi-faceted approach that leveraged their collective understanding of anatomy and engineering to put sexual wellness at the forefront of every person's health.

