MedscapeLIVE! to Host "Neurology Exchange" Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education will host the inaugural Neurology Exchange virtual conference from September 20 to September 22. The virtual event will feature dynamic faculty and peer networking opportunities as well as Continuing Medical Education (CME)/Continuing Education (CE)-certified education sessions on the latest developments in neurology.

Chaired by Michael S. Okun, MD, Professor and Chair of Neurology, University of Florida Health and Director Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases in Gainesville, the conference will feature a keynote presentation from Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, on the former first family's experience with vascular parkinsonism. World-class faculty will lead educational sessions on topics such as multiple sclerosis, adult neuromuscular disorders, stroke care, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, migraine, and pediatric neuromuscular disorders.

In addition to the educational and networking experiences, the MedscapeLIVE! virtual conference environment will feature oral abstract presentations, gamification, social media wall, and interactive attendee participation throughout the event.

"We are excited to kick off the first year of the Medscape Neurology Exchange Conference," said Dr. Okun. "This virtual conference will be an amazing platform to connect with faculty and clinicians and to provide the most cutting- edge information on common neurological diseases. We have an incredible international faculty line up. Clinicians will be able to increase their knowledge through expert education and fun interaction. Our hope is that the Exchange will ultimately lead to better outcomes for patients."

The Neurology Exchange will provide education relevant for community-based neurologists, primary care physicians, pediatricians, nurses, physician assistants, and all other clinicians involved in the care of patients with neurological disorders.

A portion of registration fees will be donated on the attendees' behalf to the Child Neurology Foundation, which exemplifies research and advocacy in the Neurology community.

