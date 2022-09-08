Seattle Punter Michael Dickson Enters Agreement with G FUEL

Standout Special Teams Player Enters Partnership with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL is pleased to announce that Seattle's star punter Michael Dickson has signed a long-term contract with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®.

Seattle Punter Michael Dickson has partnered with G FUEL. (PRNewswire)

"I've been a huge fan of G FUEL for a long time now. I take it with me on the road, before workouts, when I'm gaming on off days, game days … basically, every day," said Dickson. "I love that I'm able to officially partner with a brand that I've genuinely always been a big advocate for."

Dickson will serve as a G FUEL ambassador via in-store G FUEL events, social media integrations, special giveaways and more.

Voted into the 2019 Pro Bowl following his rookie season – a rare occurrence – Dickson continues to dazzle on Seattle's Special Teams year after year. In the 2021 season, Dickson punted 83 times for 3,895 yards and pinned 40 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line, which was a season high for the league and the 10th most in league history. In another 2021 season feat, Dickson executed a memorable "double punt" maneuver against Los Angeles, answering a blocked punt with a 68-yard return while on the run.

Looking ahead, CBS Sports ranked Dickson as the No. 1 punter in the league heading into the 2022 season.

Dickson joins G FUEL as an active and passionate member of the video gaming community, with his game of choice being Call of Duty: Warzone.

"Michael Dickson is one of the most accomplished and promising athletes in the league, and we're immensely excited to see what he does next as a G FUEL partner," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're proud to fuel Dickson on and off the field throughout this upcoming season."

Now at GFUEL.com, fans can save 30% on their next order by entering Code "DICKSON" at checkout.

Keep your eyes on G FUEL and Dickson's social media platforms for updates on this exciting partnership!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 341,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Michael Dickson



Michael Dickson is not your average NFL athlete. Not only was Michael born in Australia, he did not play in a competitive American football game until opening day his freshman year at the University of Texas. Michael grew up playing soccer but eventually made the switch to Australian football which while having a similar name is not comparable to the American game. Michael was able to get himself recruited by Texas after attending a coaching program to help kickers and punters cross Pacific into the world of American football.

In his time at Texas, Michael solidified himself as one of the greatest punters in Texas history. In his third and final year at Texas, Michael was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, best punter in the nation earning him the Ray Guy Award and was named a Consensus All-American. He decided to forgo his senior year and enter the 2018 NFL Draft. He was selected in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks.

If Michael's first year in the NFL is any indication to the rest of his career, he could go down as the greatest punter in the history of the game. He was named to the All-Rookie Team, the Pro-Bowl, and even the All-Pro Team in his first season. He was the first rookie punter in over 30 years to be named to the All-Pro team.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL