PRIVACERA EXPANDS DATA GOVERNANCE CAPABILITIES FOR CLOUD DATA LAKES WITH NATIVE AWS LAKE FORMATION INTEGRATION

Latest update in private preview empowers AWS customers to simplify data access through full control and automation of their sensitive data discovery and data access controls while reducing time to business insights

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced the availability of its AWS Lake Formation integration in private preview, which offers complete data governance automation and fine-grained data access for AWS services including Amazon S3, Amazon Redshift and Amazon RDS. Privacera helps enterprise data teams protect sensitive data and enable privacy across all on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud data sources while reducing time to insights by automating outdated, manual governance processes.

The cloud data governance & security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Privacera empowers enterprises building data platforms in the cloud to balance data governance and security with data access, discovery, and analytics. Often described as “Apache Ranger in the Cloud”, Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to make as much data as possible available to the business for analytics while ensuring it is used ethically & in compliance with privacy regulations (PRNewsfoto/Privacera) (PRNewswire)

Privacera is expanding its support and native integration for diverse AWS environments with the new AWS Lake Formation integration to simplify data access governance for complex and heterogeneous data lake and data mesh environments by extending Lake Formation enforcement to third-party services like Databricks, enabling additional governance use-cases. With this new integration, organizations will be able to accelerate their migration to the cloud by leveraging Privacera to securely manage data access policies within a single governance platform across diverse on-premise and cloud data sources. This will significantly reduce the efforts around data migrations to the cloud through increased automation and consistent policy management, and the ability to ensure compliance through an open, consistent and proven standard.

"Organizations operate in diverse data ecosystems, and it's becoming increasingly challenging to not only manage the data from a governance perspective, but ensure that organizations are gleaning timely insights securely through appropriate access controls and automation, and that's why Privacera exists," said Privacera CEO Balaji Ganesan. "As an AWS partner, expanding our capabilities with this new integration allows us to deliver a solution that leverages the strengths of both Privacera and AWS Lake Formation, helping organizations with a secure and simple approach to data access while delivering business value."

The latest integration will give users:

A unified data governance strategy including your lake formation data assets

AWS Lake Formation policy enforcement extended to popular data analytics systems like Databricks

An intuitive and easy-to-use interface to build data access policies on top of AWS Lake Formation

Financial services company Sun Life uses Privacera to accelerate AWS migration and unify data access governance and compliance. "Because Apache Ranger is critical to the success of our entire analytics platform, so is Privacera as it allows us to capitalize on existing technology and deliver critical data to our analytic teams quicker," said a Director of Cloud Infrastructure & Operations at Sun Life. "Our goal was to get our data into a data lake as quickly as possible and then apply access rules so approved Sun Life professionals can actually use the data to generate important insights. Requests that used to take three to four weeks to program can now be reacted to in less than two days."

For organizations interested in learning more about Privacera and AWS Lake Formation, please visit here to request a demo.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Privacera