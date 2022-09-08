Former Texas Monthly Editor-in-Chief Joins Genuine Article Leadership Team

Growing Communications Firm Hires Brian Sweany To Scale Thought Leadership Practice

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Article, a Texas-based independent public relations and integrated communications firm, has added its first senior leadership talent since launching in 2021. Brian Sweany, who spent more than two decades rising in the ranks of city and state magazines, as well as in posts teaching university-level journalism and directing communications for state agencies and national nonprofit organizations, joins the firm as a principal. In his role, Sweany will oversee Genuine Article's staff and growing book of clients. Genuine Article was established by former PR heads from The Richards Group with the goal of helping brands, causes, and initiatives establish and enhance their national and regional relevance.

Brian Sweany joins Genuine Article as Principal (PRNewswire)

Sweany spent more than 18 years at Texas Monthly magazine, serving as editor-in-chief from 2014 until 2016 when he was named to the Folio 100 as an "Up and Coming Trailblazer." That same year, Texas Monthly won the award for General Excellence, the highest honor given by the City and Regional Magazine Association. Over his more than two decades in journalism, he covered a spectrum of topics, including politics, culture, business, and sports. He interviewed a host of prominent state and national figures and covered multiple sessions of the Texas Legislature. Sweany also held stints as a senior editor at D Magazine and as an independent consultant providing brand management, governmental relations, and crisis communications for state agencies and nonprofits. In this role, he began collaborating with Genuine Article founders Stacie Barnett, Elizabeth Clayton, and Greg Miller on various strategic initiatives.

"When we started Genuine Article, we made a promise to align ourselves — internally and externally — with those who have a desire to create fair and balanced conversation through creativity and kindness," said Clayton. "Brian, often the most likable guy in the room, shares that commitment and masterfully navigates the increasingly choppy waters of public conversations. We know our clients' reputations, especially among policymakers and journalists, will be strengthened by Brian's experience and dedication."

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Genuine Article, and I have been in awe of their dedication and professionalism as they have built this brand," Sweany said. "Their commitment to our clients is unmatched, and with my background in journalism and public policy, I hope to add value to existing clients as well as grow our presence in Austin."

Originally from Plano, Brian earned a bachelor's degree in literature at the University of North Texas and a master's degree in literature from The University of Texas at San Antonio. He serves on the board of the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas and the advisory board of the Texas Book Festival. Brian will be based in Genuine Article's office in Austin, where he lives with his wife of 27 years, their two children, and a golden doodle.

Sweany's hire comes as Genuine Article has added multiple staff members in media relations, communications strategy, and account management since the beginning of 2022. The firm recently added national and regional retainer work for nonprofit and commercial real estate clients, which join Genuine Article's client roster, including The Salvation Army, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, Discount Tire, and Scottish Rite for Children.

Brian Sweany can be reached at brian@genuinearticlecomms.com.

About Genuine Article

Genuine Article is an independent communications firm that partners with brands and agencies to authentically bring conversations, businesses, societal issues, and nonprofits the attention they deserve. Founded in 2021 by a trio of PR and cause branding pros with 50+ years of combined experience, Genuine Article serves clients throughout North America. Recognition for its team's work includes the Bronze Anvil, Bulldog Award of Excellence, and the Cause Marketing Golden Halo Award. Genuine Article is headquartered in North Texas with team members and specialists in Austin and Phoenix. For more information, follow Genuine Article on LinkedIn.

For Inquiries: info@genuinearticlecomms.com

Genuine Article, a PR and cause communications firm (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genuine Article Brand Communications