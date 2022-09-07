ISPT Selects SS&C Sylvan to Advance Investment Performance Measurement

Large Australian property fund manager selects award-winning solution for its powerful and flexible capabilities

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that ISPT, one of the largest property fund managers in Australia, chose SS&C Sylvan for performance measurement. SS&C Sylvan was selected for its ability to process data automatically, calculate key returns, and provide robust analytical tools.

ISPT is one of Australia's largest unlisted property fund managers, with over A$22 billion in funds under management through investments in commercial, retail, industrial, education, health, social infrastructure and residential development via both funds and bespoke mandates. The firm sought to replace its internally built performance measurement system. SS&C Sylvan will automate financial data ingestion, calculate both time-weighted (income, capital and total return) and money-weighted returns, and provide enhanced analytics on their property portfolios.

"SS&C Sylvan will allow us to customize its strong analytical tools to meet our specific requirements, including decomposing returns into multiple return types and segmenting returns across multiple dimensions," said Damien Damiano, Manager, Performance and Investor Reporting. "The solution's flexible analytics, in addition to its data automation and calculation tools, make Sylvan the best choice for our needs and future growth."

"We are pleased ISPT will benefit from our award-winning investment performance measurement, attribution and risk solution," said Christy Bremner, Senior V.P. and General Manager, SS&C Technologies. "We look forward to our collaboration with ISPT and involvement with Australian fund managers to help elevate performance measurement and analysis activities."

SS&C Sylvan streamlines performance measurement and attribution (PMA) operations so performance teams can focus more on analysis and attribution via the solution's cloud-based customizable dashboards and flexible self-service reporting. In addition, SS&C Sylvan, which won the Waters Technology Buy-Side Technology Award for PMA two years in a row, supports multiple attribution methodologies, risk analytics, comprehensive data management, GIPS® standards, composite management and advanced benchmark construction.

About ISPT

ISPT is committed to creating growth for people and places through property. For over 25 years our properties have been meaningful places for the retailers, companies, government departments and communities that use them. We generate returns for our Investors, which are some of Australia's largest industry superannuation funds, and ultimately the 50%+ of working Australians who have their retirement savings invested in property through us. ISPT's $22 billion portfolio invests in and develops commercial, retail, industrial, health, education, social infrastructure and residential development property in Australia.

For more information on ISPT, visit https://ispt.net.au/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

