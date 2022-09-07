InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Dump Bed (SFO-350)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been doing hauling jobs with my dad for the last 40 years. I have learned working smarter not harder is the best way to unload a truck" said the inventor from Milpitas, CA, "This is a device for quickly and easily dumping a load from a pickup truck bed down onto the ground so I invented the Fortune Portable Dump Bed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

This product would enable large amounts of heavy brush, garbage bags, firewood, leaves, or other debris to be removed from the vehicle without any physical effort. This innovative idea would simplify the unloading process while also saving the truck owner a significant amount of time and effort. This would greatly reduce the time required to unload firewood, garbage bags, old appliances, and other loose loads.

The original design was submitted to the California sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp