Burns & Levinson Partner Frank A. Segall Named 2022 Cannabis MVP of the Year by Law360

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson is proud to announce senior partner Frank A. Segall , who chairs the firm's Business Law & Finance Group and Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group, has been named a 2022 "Cannabis MVP of the Year" by Law360. Segall was singled out for the MVP award – from over 900 submissions – for his impressive work in the cannabis industry over the past year, including leading Urbn Leaf's and Sublime's merger with Harborside, Inc., AgrifyCorp.'s $50 million acquisition of Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences, Agrify's $135 million debt facility, obtaining the first receivership of a vertically integrated operator in Massachusetts on behalf of a lending client, and KindTap Technologies' launch of its revolutionary digital consumer credit platform.

Frank A. Segall, senior partner at Burns & Levinson and chair of the firm’s Business Law & Finance Group and Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group, has been named a 2022 “Cannabis MVP of the Year” by Law360. Segall was singled out for the MVP award – from over 900 submissions – for his impressive work in the cannabis industry over the past year. (PRNewswire)

Throughout his more than 35 years of practicing law, Segall has earned a reputation as one of the most influential corporate dealmakers in the country. He has worked with hundreds of companies and entrepreneurs across the country to launch, finance and build their businesses, develop corporate opportunities, create strategic partnerships, and exit when the time is right.

Segall is considered one of the top cannabis business attorneys in the country. He was one of the first leading corporate lawyers to enter the cannabis industry over 10 years ago, and has created a national practice with unrivaled experience in cannabis and hemp/CBD business formation and corporate structuring, capital raises, M&A, investment structuring, regulatory matters and overall business issues affecting the fast-growing cannabis industry. Segall and his team are among the most sought after lawyers in the country to advise on startups, growth, M&A, and high-level corporate and financing deals in the private and public markets in the cannabis market.

Segall was also recently named a 2022 "Go To Business Transaction Lawyer" by Mass Lawyers Weekly, in addition to being selected as a "New England Trailblazer" and inaugural "Cannabis Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal. He received his J.D. from Columbia University in 1984 and his B.A., cum laude, from Brandeis University in 1981.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, cannabis, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:



Amy Blumenthal

Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer 617.879.1511

617.345.3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com

kweller@burnslev.com

Burns & Levinson logo (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burns & Levinson