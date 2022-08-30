True Classic Names Cédric Fletcher Chief Product Officer

Former Under Armour Chief Merchandising Officer to bring global perspective as clothing brand eyes expansion

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Classic , a premium menswear brand that offers high-quality apparel at accessible prices, appoints Cédric Fletcher as Chief Product Officer (CPO).

As the company continues its explosive growth trajectory, Fletcher will expand the True Classic brand with new menswear product categories.

"It's exciting to join a company with such strong consumer engagement and a clear vision of where it is going and how it wants to get there," said Cédric Fletcher, True Classic's new CPO. "True Classic has become a go-to brand in recent years thanks to its consumer-centric approach, accessible high-quality product, and its commitment to community. I'm thrilled to help grow the brand and connect with consumers around the world."

Fletcher joins True Classic from his previous role as Chief Merchandising Officer at Under Armour. Prior, Fletcher served as Vice President of Global Merchandising for Nike's Jordan Brand as well as Vice President of Global Merchandising for Men's Training at Nike. Other roles include leadership posts at Calvin Klein, Victoria's Secret and Tommy Hilfiger.

"Cédric is a world-class professional with a proven track record of leading world-class teams," said Ryan Bartlett, True Classic's co-founder and CEO. "We have an ambitious vision for the evolution of True Classic. We're confident Cédric's expertise and experience will help us bring it to life."

About True Classic

Founded in 2019, with headquarters in Los Angeles, True Classic is a direct-to-consumer premium menswear company reimagining functional yet fashionable basics and accessories for the modern man. The company offers ultra-soft, fitted tees, crews, v-necks, and long-sleeves that are intentionally designed to fit all men's body types. True Classic's mission is to make men look good and feel good while inspiring them to do good. For additional information, please visit www.trueclassic.com.

