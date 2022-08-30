Memora Health Partners with Impilo to Deliver Full-Service Remote Patient Monitoring Solution

Clinical intelligence platform partners with remote digital health devices platform to offer health systems a unique, comprehensive remote patient monitoring solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading technology platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, today announced a partnership with Impilo, a leading remote digital health device platform that enables health systems to buy, distribute, support, and integrate digital health devices. The partnership allows remote monitoring initiatives to evolve over time, offering both device-based and deviceless experiences customized to the patient's care plan. This partnership will be available to health systems and care teams nationally.

Memora Health (PRNewsfoto/Memora Health) (PRNewswire)

Data shows that the amount of patients using remote monitoring devices at least once after discharge drops from 83 percent in the first week to 46 percent in the fourth week. To allow health systems to maintain and increase patient engagement, this partnership will provide patients with devices that allow care teams to customize the type of remote monitoring tool that matches patient needs.

Memora's SMS-based platform allows health systems and care teams a scalable method to derive significant value from remote patient monitoring initiatives. The partnership specifically improves signal-to-noise ratio for clinicians, by making data actionable through escalated concerns that can be configured based on patients' clinical status, disease progression, and patient-reported information.

"At Impilo, our mission is to enable the use of devices and supplies for complex virtual care and we're thrilled to partner with Memora to offer a solution to the unique needs of both patients and health systems to simplify complex care journeys," said Josh Stein, founder and CEO of Impilo. "Our remote patient monitoring solution will allow patients to engage with their care teams seamlessly."

"At Memora, we're committed to helping care teams support and engage patients inside and outside of hospital walls," said Omar Nagji, Chief Commercial Officer of Memora Health. "This partnership will allow us to offer health systems access to our digital health platform that matches patient needs and allows patients to stay connected with care teams throughout their entire care journey, using the tools that work best for them."

About Memora Health

Memora Health helps healthcare organizations digitize and automate care journeys, making complex care delivery simple for patients and clinicians to navigate. Memora Health ingests existing data on clinical workflows, converts them into cohesive messaging journeys that guide patients through their care episodes, and automates the completion of simple follow-up tasks in the EHR. Memora's platform reduces care team notifications by nearly 40%, has an average patient NPS over 70, and improves engagement and clinical outcomes across diverse populations. Memora Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with clients and team members around the world. For more information about Memora Health, visit memorahealth.com.

About Impilo

Impilo empowers healthcare organizations to start and scale connected device operations in virtual care. Impilo enables the use of remote monitoring devices, supplies, and other sensors through a plug-and-play platform that includes logistics, tech-enabled services, and API infrastructure to augment your virtual/home care offerings. We embed within provider workflows and allow providers to easily operationalize without device management overhead or maintenance. Impilo increases the speed to activation of patients in RPM programs, as well as engagement for enrolled patients. Impilo has worked with various healthcare organizations, including ACOs, Medical Device Companies, Community Health Centers, and Digital Health companies. For more information, visit www.impilo.health.

Media Contact: Kala Meadows, press@memorahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Memora Health