Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Touched by Type 1 Annual Conference - Educate, Encourage, and Empower all lives Touched by Type 1 Diabetes

Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touched by Type 1 hosted its 5th Annual Conference on Saturday, August 27, 2022 to over 400 individuals Touched by Type 1 Diabetes at the Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal. This milestone is a major move for Touched by Type 1 on its mission to elevate awareness of Type 1 Diabetes.

www.dancing4diabetes.com (PRNewsfoto/Dancing for Diabetes)
www.dancing4diabetes.com (PRNewsfoto/Dancing for Diabetes)(PRNewswire)

"To have the ability to host a FREE, high quality day of education to those that need it most in the diabetes community, is simply a dream come true," says Elizabeth Forrest, Founder of Touched by Type 1. "For the first time ever, we provided an entire track in Spanish - something you will not find elsewhere in the type 1 diabetes world."

The 2022 Conference Featured:

  • Sponsors: Novo Nordisk, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Tandem Diabetes Care, Insulet, Advent Health
  • Exhibitors: Dexcom, A Tad Too Sweet, Stay Put Medical, Trial Net, UF Diabetes Institute, Provention Bio

The Touched by Type 1 Annual Conference is a conference for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. The goal is to educate, encourage, and empower all lives touched by Type 1 diabetes—whether they have Type 1 or a connection to someone who does. The annual conference provides the unique opportunity to be surrounded by the nation's top experts related to thriving despite diabetes.

Touched by Type 1: Elevates awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, raises funds to find a cure and inspires those with diabetes to thrive. For more information: www.TouchedbyType1.org.

Elizabeth Forrest
Touched by Type 1
407-474-4686
elizabeth@touchedbytype1.org

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/touched-by-type-1-annual-conference---educate-encourage-and-empower-all-lives-touched-by-type-1-diabetes-301613689.html

SOURCE Touched by Type 1

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.