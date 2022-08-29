Solar Edge Pros Explains the Solar Tax Credit for Homeowners

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio solar installer, Solar Edge Pros, recently published an article on The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and how it benefits homeowners that choose to go solar. The article includes helpful examples and a video with answers to frequently asked questions. The article intends to help homeowners understand the new tax credit system and how they can take advantage of the incentives. Some of the most significant changes mentioned in the article include:

An increase in the tax credit from 26% to 30%

Solar tax credit may apply to all installations starting January 1 st , 2022

The tax credit will remain at 30% until 2032

Tax credit can apply to the entire cost of installation including structure

Energy storage devices now eligible for the 30% tax credit

The solar company also looks at how much homeowners save with the IRA now in effect compared to the pre-IRA tax credit. When asked about the article, author David M replied, "We get a lot of questions about the solar incentive tax credit. I wrote the article to help interested homeowners know what it all means in layman's terms. Hopefully it will help them decide whether solar is right for their home." Although the article explains some of the eligibility requirements, one should still consult with their financial advisor to determine if they qualify for the tax incentives.

Solar Edge Pros is a solar installer in San Antonio, Texas. They have done over 5,000 solar installations in the Texas. They hold a reputation for excellent customer service based on their Google review and being voted a best in solar finalist for San Antonio. They do all work in-house and are known for long-lasting yet affordable solar carports and patios. To learn more about them, visit their website at https://solaredgepros.com.

