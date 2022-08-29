InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Disposable Design for Bibs (CHK-230)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to protect a baby's clothes during a meal or snack," said an inventor, from Bolingbrook, Ill., "so I invented the BABY'S LUVS BIBS. My design would offer an alternative to using traditional fabric and plastic bibs."

The invention provides a convenient disposable design for bibs. In doing so, it would protect the clothes while eating or during other times. As a result, it helps to prevent stains and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to dispense and use so it is ideal for babies, young children and adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

