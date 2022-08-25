LuCI - Researchers present a Potentially Novel Anti-obesity Therapy for Obesity-associated Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) abstract at the International Federation for Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO) Conference

LuCI - Researchers present a Potentially Novel Anti-obesity Therapy for Obesity-associated Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) abstract at the International Federation for Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO) Conference

Solution Relies on LuCI – a novel Drug Capable of Adhering to the Proximal Bowel to Replicate the Effect of Gastric Bypass Surgery for Type 2 Diabetes Patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AltrixBio , an emerging early-stage biotech startup, is presenting an abstract on LuCI™, a repurposed pill that adheres to the gastrointestinal (GI) tract for controlled GI targeting. The solution is derived from the work of leading specialists at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, working with patients presenting with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) and obesity.

The worsening obesity epidemic has driven a parallel increase in the incidence of T2D, collectively impacting 11.3 percent of the adult US population. Unfortunately, existing medical management remains suboptimal and does not provide a treatment that results in the remission of diabetes. Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery (RYGB) is one of the most effective treatments for obesity-related T2D. However, many patients are reluctant to proceed due to its invasive nature, risk, and permanent change to GI anatomy.

LuCI™ (Luminal Coating of the Intestine) is a novel oral formulation that provides a transient coating of the proximal bowel and mimics the effects of RYGB.

The T2D treatment solution succeeded in a lab setting, effectively reducing weight and lowering fasting glucose levels in Sprague Dawley rats at five weeks. The results show that LuCI™ can ameliorate weight gain, improve insulin sensitivity in a long-term DIO rat model, and improve the response of two essential gut hormones, GLP-1 and GIP, which regulate blood sugar. Since the LuCI effect is transient and without systemic absorption, the solution can potentially benefit overweight or obese T2D patients.

"We are thrilled with the results of our early-stage testing, which shows that LuCI can replicate the metabolic and hormonal changes seen after gastric bypass surgery," said Nancy Briefs, CEO. "Obesity and T2D negatively impact millions of people, and we are encouraged that LuCI™ may provide patients with a safe, affordable, and effective solution that may offer patients remission of T2D without surgery. We are looking forward to studying LuCI™ through future clinical trials."

To learn more, please visit Altrixbio.com .

About AltrixBio

AltrixBio was founded in 2019 to commercialize the research from the labs of Dr. Karp and Dr. Tavakkoli at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. The specialists were fascinated by the rapid resolution of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) seen in patients undergoing gastric bypass. They hypothesized that a drug could adhere to the proximal bowel and could replicate the effects of surgery. Their work has led to the development of LuCI™, which in pre-clinical models has shown to modulate nutrient contact with the bowel mucosa and lower the glucose response.

Press Inquiries:

Nancy Briefs

President & CEO

888-617-5824

nbriefs@altrixbio.com

View original content:

SOURCE AltrixBio