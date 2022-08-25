The Ken Blanchard Companies® Wins Gold Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award for Leadership Development

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Leadership Development category. The Ken Blanchard Companies win was announced on August 18 during a live webinar hosted by Brandon Hall Group. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

The Rise: Building Manager Foundations program that won the Gold award for excellence was created in partnership with BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company. The leadership development program is an innovative 12-week blended experience that includes asynchronous learning modules, small group discussions, digital simulations, large group interactive virtual sessions, and project-based learning (individual and small group) to demonstrate their commitment and what they have learned. It provides the ability for all BD people managers to learn and practice the same critical skills associated with being an effective manager.

"We are so thrilled to receive this award," said Britney Cole, Head of the Innovation Lab at The Ken Blanchard Companies. "The work was a true partnership and collaboration with BD to dream up an innovative leadership development program for their people managers - the first learning journey of its kind. We are grateful for the trust the BD team had in us to support them on this most important work."

Marilyn Allison, Worldwide Senior Director of Learning, Capability, and Development at BD adds, "We are grateful for and thoroughly enjoyed the partnership with the Blanchard team. Together we created an innovative learning experience for our managers that will help them support our associates, our culture, and our business."

