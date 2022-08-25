Datavault® and Red Eight Gallery to Transform the Art World with Industry Leading Metaverse Art Valuation and AI Driven Yield Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings, Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announced that it has partnered with Red Eight Gallery to revolutionize digital art asset valuation using the Datavault® patented technology. The initiative is based out of Red Eight Gallery located in London's historic Royal Exchange. The objective is to reactivate the Royal Exchange's trading legacy around digital art and antiquities priced, marketed and exchanged through the Datavault® patented technology. The ability to convert artworks of all types from gallery displayed art in London into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and securely manage the inventory towards maximizing the financial yield for artists and the Red Eight Gallery. Datavault® will use patented ADIO® crypto anchors to provide unique physical, digital security and watermarking technology that preserves ownership details while also providing the gallery with marketing capability for artists within their network.

Datavault® Technology Enables Red Eight Gallery's Banksy Exhibit

"Red Eight is excited to partner with Datavault® and bring our artworks into the digital realm through NFTs. In addition, the ADIO® technology will give us an exciting way to present our art collection in a whole new dimension and allow buyers from around the world to learn more about each piece. Together with Datavault®, we look forward to helping artists create additional income through digital sales while also bringing new and exciting artworks to a wider audience," said Julian Usher, CEO of Red Eight Gallery.

Featured artist Nick Bultman added, "My passion for art has always been centered around experimentation and pushing boundaries. In the digital realm, NFTs offer a truly unique medium through which artists can convert their original artwork from the physical to the digital world. I'm excited to work with Datavault® on what comes next."

Datavault® co-founder and CEO, Nathaniel Bradley commented on the partnership, "Fractional interest in artworks and other unique offerings are at the forefront of our work with Red Eight Gallery. In tandem with ADIO®, our patented crypto anchor technology for security and marketing, we will be selling art in all markets - including those that previously may have found it unaffordable."

The partnership between Datavault® and Red Eight Gallery will ultimately allow artists to unlock the value of their digital art among a wide audience of potential buyers. This is further bolstered by the Datavault® mission to empower businesses and individuals through data transformation. In addition,Datavault®'s ADIO® audio packet technology directs viewers of NFTs to landing pages with additional information about the piece or artist, creating an immersive experience for viewers while also providing a way for galleries like Red Eight Gallery to sell their artworks online. The Datavault® Information Data Exchange® (IDE®) will also be used to showcase the dynamic pricing of NFTs in real-time. The NFTs themselves will be created using the Datavault® platform and will use the Datavault® patented blockchain technology to further protect both the artists and buyers involved in sales transactions.

The Datavault® collaboration with Red Eight Gallery will ultimately tap into the power of both companies' platforms to mint meaningful digital artwork that can then be sold online. Given the success of Red Eight Gallery in selling artworks by renowned artists like Banksy and Peter Blake, this partnership between Datavault® and Red Eight Gallery has great potential not only for these two companies but also for artists looking to unlock the value of their digital art among a wider audience - helping to bring new technologies like NFTs and blockchain further into mainstream awareness in the art world.

About Red Eight Gallery

Red Eight Gallery is a private art gallery located in The Royal Exchange, London. The company features artwork from some of today's leading artists, including Banksy and Peter Blake among many others. Since its establishment in 2013 by Julian Usher, Red Eight has become one of Europe's top pop-up galleries for selling original works created by world-renowned modern artists - both established names and up-and-comers alike. Learn more about Red Eight here.

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform, Datavault®, for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE®). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault® Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here.

