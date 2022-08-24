Megalabs USA Announces Launch of Two New Products in North American Market: Abintra and Glutapak R

Wound Healing & Gut Health Supplements Debut at Booth 1339 at NACDS Total Store Expo

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Megalabs USA, a subsidiary of Megalabs Inc., that manufactures, markets and distributes pharmaceutical products and nutritional supplements throughout the Americas, has added two new products, Abintra and Glutapak R, to its North American portfolio. These additions join the brand's other science-based nutritional products, which include Enterex Diabetic, a nutritionally complete, high-protein shake specially formulate for for people with diabetes, and Prunelax, a popular lineup of laxative supplements.

Megalabs USA CEO Fabian Rivero said the portfolio expansion further supports the company's mission. "We are passionate about creating products that improve the lives of our customers," Rivero said. "These new products offer proven, evidence-based therapies, and I couldn't be prouder to bring them to our North American markets."

Abintra is Megalabs USA's nutritional supplement formulated to help heal wounds. Although it's an often-overlooked aspect of wound care, nutrition is a key factor for healing. Abintra features a unique combination of arginine, glutamine, high-quality protein, and antioxidant vitamins and minerals in a quick-dissolving powder. The formula works to promote tissue synthesis and wound healing from within.

Glutapak R is a probiotic glutamine supplement for gut health and intestinal healing. Glutapak R is currently the only therapeutic intestinal product on the market that both restores healthy microflora in the gut with a clinically proven probiotic and helps to repair intestinal damage with glutamine. Though the products have just launched, they are already seeing positive reviews, especially among healthcare providers.

"As physicians have long known, proper nutrition is a key aspect of wellness," Rivero said. "Products like Abintra and Glutapak R support optimal nutrition in cases when it matters most, which is why we've seen such a positive reception for them within the healthcare community."

Abintra and Glutapak R are available on Amazon.com. Glutapak R can also be found at Navarro and other local Miami pharmacies.

About Megalabs USA

Megalabs USA is a subsidiary of Megalabs, an international pharmaceutical company that manufactures, markets and distributes pharmaceutical products and nutritional supplements throughout the Americas, including the United States and Canada. It distributes over-the-counter products formulated with plant extracts known for their medicinal attributes, combining them with nutraceuticals, vitamins, and minerals to produce highly effective products for various wellness categories. Our mission is to develop and market effective over-the-counter medicines and nutraceuticals, preferably of natural origin, that improve the health and quality of our customers' lives. Company products are readily available in all markets in the Americas through subsidiaries and distributors that are highly committed to our brands, and active in multiple retail channels, including drug, food, mass, and e-commerce. Our vision has led us to build a successful multinational company with leading quality and effective products in the essential categories of over-the-counter medicines and nutraceuticals. And we have achieved this while complying with the exacting standards and procedures required for drug manufacturing to ensure the efficacy and safety of our products. Megalabs USA develops and provides effective, over-the-counter products and supplements that use natural ingredients to improve people's health and quality of life.

