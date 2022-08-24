Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu and Chief Financial Officer Nelson Urdaneta will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, September 7.

A link to the broadcast will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

