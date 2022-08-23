Zilliqa enters the gaming space with the shooter game, WEB3WAR.

Ahead of the company's appearance at the leading European digital games trade fair Gamescom, Zilliqa announces the name of its first game, WEB3WAR, a first-person shooter game with AAA-level design at its core

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliqa ( https://www.zilliqa.com/ ), a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, announces the name of the new first-person shooter (FPS) game, WEB3WAR. This announcement comes ahead of Zilliqa's attendance this week at Gamescom, Europe's leading trade fair for digital games culture.

(PRNewswire)

As of 2021, the video game industry is estimated to be worth $178.7 billion, an increase of 14.4% from 2020 , with some estimates predicting the market size will reach $268 billion by 2025. Emergen Research statistics also show that FPS games are the most popular within esports, a thriving market for the Zilliqa community.

What separates WEB3WAR from other blockchain games is its focus on gameplay and intuitive design, which makes it easy to pick up, play, and enjoy from the very beginning, making it appealing to the entire gaming community.

Alongside an AAA-level approach to game development, the team has adopted the skill-to-earn gaming model over the more common play-to-earn model. This serves as the foundation for a more sustainable business model that allows players to win rewards in the form of customised items and tokens secured by the Zilliqa blockchain, depending on their level of skill. The better they play, the more valuable the reward.

In-game tokens and digital items will also be available to purchase in the form of customizable skins like armour, helmets, or weapons for a player's character. By implementing a skills-based reward system into a familiar and AAA-level interface, WEB3WAR allows players of all profiles to rake in earnings that are commensurate to the time they spend in it, making it a pioneer in the gaming Industry.

Other features of the game include:

Five unique gaming maps with additional maps coming soon

Multiplayer settings available with a best-in-class software stack

Cross-play and cross-progression at the core of the game architecture

Available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

When WEB3WAR launches, it will be free to play with seasonal components that will require tokens to access.

"We're on a mission to help gamers adopt crypto and welcome them into the Zilliqa community. Web3War is a game designed to meet the preferences of modern gamers, and also offer them a fresh experience -- by introducing the opportunity to earn rewards as they have fun. Our focus is on creating a game that not only has utility but also has the player's enjoyment at its heart," says Matt Dyer, Head of Growth at Zilliqa. "Gamescom is the perfect event for us to announce WEB3WAR, since we see it first and foremost as a game that just happens to have blockchain elements built into it. WEB3WAR is just the tip of the iceberg for what Zilliqa has in store for the gaming community."

Visit the Zilliqa team at their Gamescom booth - Hall 02.2, Stand A-052 - and get a sneak peek at the game.

If you can't make the event, please check out the WEB3WAR website ( http://www.w3w.game ) or join the Discord channel ( https://discord.gg/JmENmPsU ).

About Zilliqa:

Zilliqa provides highly-performant, scalable, and secure blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralised applications. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Zilliqa's mission is to become the blockchain destination of choice for building and developing Web3 applications. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is working to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. Businesses and brands across the world are leveraging Zilliqa's technology to build applications that support their strategic growth and scale their business — from financial services to entertainment, esports and gaming, and digital advertising.

To date, the Zilliqa blockchain has processed over 40 million transactions since launching its main net and is home to a flourishing decentralised application ecosystem of over 250 projects. For more information, visit: zilliqa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd.