WeTrade Entered into Strategic Partnership with Guyguide Limited, one of the leading travel agents in Hong Kong, to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries

WeTrade Entered into Strategic Partnership with Guyguide Limited, one of the leading travel agents in Hong Kong, to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today announced the Company has entered into strategic cooperation and partnership with Guyguide Limited, a leading travel agent in Hong Kong, to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.

Guyguide Limited, through its partnerships with other Hong Kong well-known travel agents, including WWPKG Holdings Company Limited, engages in designing, developing, and selling package tours; air tickets and hotel accommodations, as well as ancillary travel related products and services.

Since early May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic, and continue to be reported in several endemic countries, being the first time that monkeypox cases and clusters have been reported concurrently in non-endemic and endemic countries in widely disparate geographical areas. Given the 2022 Monkeypox outbreak primarily in the North America, Europe and even Australia, travelers are in desperately high need for Monkeypox testing kits and relevant insurance coverage products to get themselves well protected.

Mr. Pijun Liu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The concrete partnership between Wetrade and Guyguide Limited will bring the long-waiting travelers from Hong Kong and Macau a 360 degree protection for both testing and insurance coverage on Monkeypox when they are traveling to those Monkeypox outbreak areas. Hong Kong is expected to soon ease its COVID-19 measures and re-open to the world. The coming dramatic increase in outbound traveler numbers will definitely become a quite positive driver for travel agents' businesses, which further brings a rocketing need for our exclusive Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products."

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses, and a pioneer in offering internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and a leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps improve the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system. As of today, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China and Hong Kong, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content:

SOURCE WeTrade Group INC