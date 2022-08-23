Thinkific's Record-breaking Think in Color 2022 Summit Delivers Inspiration and Key Tools to Women of Color Entrepreneurs

Thinkific's fourth annual, virtual Think in Color summit drew over 29,000 registrations with participants from more than 60 countries.

Over 70% of registrants were new to Thinkific

More than 900 participants have enrolled in the Think in Color accelerator program, a free 8-week program that provides participants with a 90-day trial of Thinkific's Pro + Growth Plan, and ongoing training to build or scale their online learning business.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), the platform shaking up the knowledge economy by empowering creators to create, market and sell their online learning products, shared results from Think in Color 2022 . The virtual summit on July 27th featured a roster of 100% women of color, who delivered practical, expert insights that address the real challenges faced by women of color entrepreneurs when launching and building online learning businesses.

Thinkific Logo (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled with the success of Think in Color," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkific. "With registrations up over 20% from last year, we continue to see growing interest and engagement from knowledge commerce creators in the unique learnings and expert insights showcased at Think in Color. We are honored to play our part in creating a more inclusive and representative space for women of color entrepreneurs in the creator economy. Think in Color is one of the ways we live our core values, by providing practical resources and tools, and by building community to support women of color on their entrepreneurial journey."

Over the course of the event, attendees:

Learned from Lisa Nichols , Founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses, Inc. about creating an abundance mindset and why shifting mindset is fundamental to business success;

Were inspired by three creators of color, Ellie Diop , Kiaundra Jackson and Malle Naehu , who shared the stories of their business journeys and how they overcame the unique challenges facing women of color entrepreneurs, including financing, handling requests for free work and racial privilege in entrepreneurship;

Watched Grammy-award winning singer, Chrisette Michele , launch and perform her new single, Home , and share her experiences and learnings on facing rejection while pursuing your purpose; and

Connected with each other through the online Think in Color community group, which has over 5,000 members.

To further support women entrepreneurs, Thinkific is contributing $1 per registration to funding entrepreneurs through IFundWomen , which is the go-to funding marketplace for women-owned businesses and the people who want to support them with access to capital, coaching and connections.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has a distributed team.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the continued growing interest and engagement of knowledge commerce creators; the anticipated and potential benefits that registrants to the Company's Think in Color 2022 event may become paid customers in addition to the anticipated benefits to customers from Thinkific's 8-week accelerator program to train and help customers build or scale their online learning business. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other companies with online learning products and some that are unique to Thinkific. Thinkific's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements, so readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

Thinkific's Annual Information Form to Shareholders dated February 23, 2022 and other documents it files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available on SEDAR .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.