Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley Celebrate Grand Opening

New restaurant and taproom honoring sports history in the Pacific Northwest open today

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 4 p.m. PT today, Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley, located across the street from T-Mobile Park, will open to the public. At the grand opening celebration, eventgoers will have the opportunity to listen to live music from Deejay Hershe, win branded gear, gift certificates and a future VIP game-day viewing experience for eight people.

"We are thrilled to welcome everyone to Hatback and Steelheads Alley today! We hope that when people step through our doors, they are immediately transported through the Pacific Northwest's rich baseball and softball history," stated Fred Rivera, Executive Vice President for the Seattle Mariners. "After these past few years, we're excited to be able to provide an opportunity for our community to come together again in one of our favorite neighborhoods."

Hatback Bar & Grille will offer an elevated menu of American classics such as burgers, steak, pizza and chicken wings, along with Pacific Northwest staples like smoked seafood dip, Beecher cheese curds, and Penn Cove mussels. On tap, Hatback will feature beers from local favorites such as Pike Brewing Co. and Georgetown Brewing Co., while at Steelheads Alley, Métier Brewing Company will provide some of their popular brews including the MBC Pale Ale, 'Double Play' (Helles) Lager and Black Stripe Coconut Porter. The one-of-a-kind taproom will offer other signature craft beers, food selections from Hatback, and specialty programming such as a "Meet the Brewer Series," beer talks, tasting parties and more. Both locations will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week and before and after all games.

Each of the spaces are heavily inspired by the rich sports history of the Pacific Northwest. In homage to Mariners history, Hatback's signature colors are royal blue and gold, representing the franchise's inaugural uniforms. Steelheads Alley features memorabilia of the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro League baseball team along with artwork paying tribute to several barrier-breaking athletes throughout our region's history, including a custom mural created by Seattle artist Damon Brown of Creative Lou. The mural depicts a baseball field with players from the Steelheads, as well as other regional Pacific Northwest Baseball and Softball teams such as the Seattle Owls, Mikado Baseball Club, Seattle Pilots, and more.

The space will also feature an outdoor beer garden with food trucks and select beer offerings. The beer garden will be open before and after for all Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders games, weather permitting.

About Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley

Located in the heart of Seattle's Sodo district, Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley is the city's premier dining, brewing and sports entertainment destinations. In 2023, a 9,500-square-foot flexible event space will open. From weddings and company parties to community events, the new venue will offer a customizable experience to fit each occasion. For more information, visit http://www.hatback.com.

