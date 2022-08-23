Broadcat expands compliance advisory services

Leveraging a unique blend of communications and design expertise, Broadcat Compliance Advisory provides custom solutions to enhance organizational ethics and compliance efforts.

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcat LLC ("Broadcat"), the leading provider of innovative, behavior-based compliance content to cutting-edge legal and compliance teams, announced an expansion of its service offerings today. Broadcat Compliance Advisory offers tailored advice and customized products to strengthen organizational ethics and compliance programs. Building on Broadcat's reputation for effectiveness and simplicity, our subject matter experts collaborate with customers to create innovative E&C solutions.

"Broadcat is recognized as a leader in compliance design and communications. We're excited to add to that by offering a wider array of consulting services complementing the behavior-based tools our customers leverage through Compliance Design Club," said Alex Klingelberger, CEO at Broadcat.

"Most compliance teams are small, and yet the current environment requires programs that excel in both planning and execution. Our services boost compliance teams' capabilities by providing strategic support, guidance, and expertise to address our customers' unique needs," said Jennifer May, Director of Broadcat Compliance Advisory.

Our services include:

Codes of Conduct: Built from scratch or just a re-fresh, our team can craft a fully customized code that does more than just "check-the-box."

Making the Business Case: Compliance teams can't simply hope their organizations realize their worth—they must sell it! Connect with us to formulate a detailed plan to prove Compliance Program ROI and get genuine buy-in from business leaders.

Advisory Services: From policy assessments and Ambassador Programs to Corporate Integrity Agreement management—our E&C pros help solve the toughest compliance challenges.

To learn more about Broadcat Compliance Advisory, visit www.thebroadcat.com/bca.

About Broadcat: At Broadcat, we take a behavioral approach to compliance communications and training. That means we work with how people actually are—busy and overwhelmed with day-to-day tasks—not how we'd like them to be. Noted as a "behavioral compliance best practice" by the Temple Law Review, we craft tools that guide employees on what to do at the right moment, making it clear how compliance and ethics applies to regular job duties like financial approvals, maintaining privacy, managing vendors, closing deals, and more. Broadcat is a portfolio company of Featherweight Capital Partners and based in Dallas, Texas.

