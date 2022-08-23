Argyle Real Estate Partners and Sembler Investments Form Partnership to Acquire $1.5B in Multifamily Real Estate

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argyle Real Estate Partners and Sembler Investments have partnered together to form a new multifamily focused investment venture. The Partnership plans to acquire over $1.5 billion of apartments in the Southeast and Texas during the next 2-3 years. Argyle Real Estate Partners, led by industry veteran Ryan Reyes, will target core-plus and value add opportunities in major Sunbelt markets.

Argyle's founder and CEO, Ryan Reyes, says, "The fundamentals for multifamily remain strong despite the recent macroeconomic and capital market trends. We believe this dichotomy between the underlying asset class and capital market conditions will present compelling investment opportunities in the months ahead." Reyes added "We are excited about our partnership with Sembler Investments. Our investment thesis and values pair perfectly together creating great synergies between our companies." With a focus on high quality, institutional assets, Argyle will target apartments built after the year 2000 in markets experiencing major population growth and corporate relocations but still offer a high quality of life for its residents.

Mark Sembler of Sembler investments adds, "We are very excited about our partnership with Ryan and the Argyle team. Ryan's proven track record demonstrates his capabilities and thoughtfulness in this space and we look forward to accomplishing much together. In addition to the opportunities we are currently seeing in this market, we think a focus on this space benefits our other efforts at the same time."

About Argyle Real Estate Partners: Argyle Real Estate Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm headquartered in Tampa, FL. Formed in 2022, Argyle's team has collectively acquired over $3.5 billion of multifamily properties throughout the United States during their combined 25+ years of experience.

About Sembler Investments: Sembler Investments is a multidisciplinary investment firm with holdings in a variety of industries, including Real Estate, Health Care, Financial Services, Hospitality, and more. The firm was founded 30 years ago and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

View original content:

SOURCE Argyle Real Estate Partners