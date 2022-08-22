Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces Distribution Agreement with San Diego Based Drink Distributor John Lenore & Co

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrada Nutrition today announced a drink distribution agreement with San Diego- based distributor John Lenore & Co.

John Lenore & Co. will distribute Labrada Nutrition's Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes in San Diego County and it equates to about 3.6 million people.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar and come in eight delicious flavors in sustainably packaged Tetra Pak cartons.

"Like John Lenore & Co., Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada. "We are excited about partnering with John Lenore & Co.to make Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes available to customers in the San Diego area.

"Lean Body® is doing exceptionally well around the country, and with John Lenore & Co's leadership, we will now grow a stronger relationship with retailers and customers in the San Diego area," Labrada added. "Our goal is a 'Lean Body® for Everybody,' and our mission is to help people get into great shape and be healthy for life. Working with John Lenore will bring us closer to reaching this important goal."

Sean Nichols, Vice President of Sales for John Lenore adds: "We are thrilled to add the LEAN BODY Protein shakes to our assortment!" With the right brand, team, and current market trends, we feel Lean Body puts us back into the highly competitive RTD Protein space! 40 Grams of Protein, zero sugar and an unbelievable taste not to mention a solid "DSD" Route to Market working with other neighboring "Best in class" Distributor partners, this platform is poised for great success!"

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides education on fitness, nutrition, and health to support the company mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition.

The Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shake comes in 17 oz. and 8.45 oz. resealable, environmentally-friendly Tetra Pak cartons that "Protect What's Good.™"

Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes are available worldwide in select retailers, convenience stores, grocery stores and gyms.

For more information, visit www.leanbody.com

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body on social media: Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/leanbodynation/ ).

About John Lenore & Co.:

John Lenore & Co. are distribution leaders in the nonalcoholic beverage industry in Southern California, with a portfolio of over 70 brands. Their portfolio includes premium bottled waters, craft sodas, ready-to-drink (RTD) teas and juices, energy drinks, cold brew coffees, cold pressed juices, flavored milks, kombuchas and protein shakes

For more information about the John Lenore & Co, visit www.johnlenore.com/

John Lenore & Co.

1250 Delevan Drive

San Diego, CA 92102

