Solutions First Financial Group Partners With Scottsdale F.O.P. Lodge #35 and "Cops and Kids" Back to School Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions First Financial Group is proud to announce that they will be sponsoring the 2022 "Cops and Kids" program. The program is designed to unite Scottsdale Officers and public safety employees with local disadvantaged children for a special day of bonding and shopping.

The kids will shop with local officers for the items they would otherwise not receive for the school year such as new articles of clothing, school supplies, and backpacks. Children and families will be carefully selected by a committee of local law enforcement officers to reach those most in need. Solutions First Financial Group is helping make this event possible by making a generous donation so that approximately $200 will go towards the back-to-school needs of each child.

Owner of Solutions First Financial Group, Joe Donti, says, "We feel honored to be able to help those in need. Having children and grandchildren of our own, we understand how important it is for every child to have the tools they need to succeed in school so that they have the best chance to succeed in their futures. If more businesses participate in this program by helping to subsidize the gap in funding of our schools, the more profound the impact will be".

Solutions First Financial Group is a full-service financial advisory firm located in Scottsdale, Arizona. They help design plans for pre-retirees and retirees to include every aspect of their financial future and lifestyle goals into one integrated plan. The firm believes in the importance of community and understands that it takes a village to run such an organization that has the power to change the lives of many. For more information, contact Solutions First Financial Group at 9375 Shea BLVD., Suite 100 in Scottsdale, call them at (602) 492 – 9945, email them at info@solutionsfirstgroup.com, or visit https://solutionsfirstgroup.com/

Solutions First Financial Group is an independent financial services firm that utilizes a variety of investment and insurance products. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM). AEWM, Solutions First Financial Group, and Cops and Kids are not affiliated companies. Our firm does not provide tax or legal advice. 01392967 – 7/22

Cops and Kids is not affiliated with Solutions First Financial Group nor AEWM.

