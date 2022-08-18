Haldex applies for delisting and convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting

LANDSKRONA, Sweden, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") declared the public offer for Haldex Aktiebolag ("Haldex" or the "Company") unconditional on 18 August 2022. SAF-HOLLAND controls more than 90 per cent of the shares in Haldex and has communicated its intention to squeeze out the remaining shares in the Company.

The Board of Haldex has today resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Board of Haldex has further today resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 14 September 2022, for the purposes of, among other things, electing new Board members.

