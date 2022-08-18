2022 Gerald Loeb Award Finalists, Lifetime Honoree and Date of Awards Event in New York City Announced by UCLA Anderson

Michelle Singletary of The Washington Post to receive Lifetime Achievement Award;

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. and UCLA Anderson School of Management today announced the career honoree and competition finalists of the 2022 Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. The winners will be announced during the first in-person #LoebAwards event in three years on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Capitale in New York City.

The Gerald Loeb Awards were established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. In 1973, Loeb appointed UCLA Anderson the steward of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation. The Gerald Loeb Awards were created to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that inform and protect the private investor and the general public. The awards are considered the highest honor in business journalism in the United States.

Lifetime Honoree

The 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for The Washington Post. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a journalist whose career exemplifies the consistent superior insight and professional skills necessary to further the understanding of business, financial and economic issues.

In 1992, Singletary began writing about bankruptcy and banking for The Washington Post. Her nationally syndicated twice-weekly column, The Color of Money, was launched in 1997 to speak directly and authentically to Americans whose economic struggles are often overlooked. Over the past 25 years, her columns have guided readers to build up their savings, stay out of debt, steel themselves against stock market volatility, and be wary of cryptocurrency and get-rich-quick stock schemes. Singletary infuses her columns with her experiences as a Black woman to give readers relatable information that empowers their financial confidence and opens their eyes to the pernicious myths about the causes of America's racial wealth gap. In 2020, The Washington Post celebrated her long and distinguished career at the paper with the Eugene Meyer Award, its highest journalistic honor. In 2021, she won a Loeb Award for commentary for "Sincerely, Michelle," a series on race and money. The series also landed her the 2021 National Association of Black Journalists award for commentary. She was the first-place winner in the general commentary portfolio of the 2022 Society for Features Journalism Excellence-in-Features awards.

Singletary has taken her financial advocacy beyond newsprint by founding Prosperity Partners Ministry, a monthly personal finance program at her church. She also teaches financial literacy to incarcerated individuals throughout the Maryland Correctional Enterprises system. She is the author of four books on personal finance, and throughout her career, she has been a frequent contributor to CNN, NBC, NPR and PBS. Singletary graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, and earned a master's degree in business and management at Johns Hopkins University.

In-Person Awards Event

The 2022 Gerald Loeb Awards return to New York City for an in-person banquet and celebration at Capitale on Thursday, September 29, 2022, to announce the winning journalists and outlets for each competition category and celebrate Singletary's career achievements. Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch, takes the stage as the host for this year's show, and additional presenters from television news will be announced in the coming weeks via @LoebAwards on Twitter. Winners are not announced in advance.

Visit theloebawards.com for the official invitation to the 2022 Gerald Loeb Awards and complete information about tickets, tables, sponsorship and tribute journal advertising. The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily on competition entry fees, banquet ticket sales, sponsorships and private support.

Competition Finalists

The following 2022 #LoebAwards finalists were chosen among 498 entries submitted in all media by local, regional and national outlets and individual journalists:

AUDIO FINALISTS

"'We're Coming for You': For Public Health Officials, a Year of Threats and Menace" – Kaiser Health News and This American Life

Anna Maria Barry-Jester and Miki Meek

"Immediate Jeopardy: Death and Neglect in California Nursing Homes – KPCC (Southern California Public Radio)

Aaron Mendelson and Elly Yu

"How the Government Helps Investors Buy Mobile Home Parks, Raise Rent and Evict People" – NPR

Chris Arnold, James Sneed, Robert Benincasa, Sara Sarasohn, Mary Childs, David Blanchard, Alex Goldmark, Uri Berliner and Pallavi Gogoi

BEAT REPORTING FINALISTS

"Airbnb's Nightmare" – Bloomberg News

Olivia Carville

"Pipeline Connections" – E&E News

Mike Soraghan

"How the World Ran Out of Everything" – The New York Times

Peter S. Goodman

"The Facebook Files" – The Wall Street Journal

Jeff Horwitz, Georgia Wells, Deepa Seetharaman, Keach Hagey, Justin Scheck, Newley Purnell, Sam Schechner and Emily Glazer

"The Truth Behind Hospital Prices" – The Wall Street Journal

Anna Wilde Mathews, Tom McGinty and Melanie Evans

BREAKING NEWS FINALISTS

"The Week That Changed China" – Bloomberg News

Staff of Bloomberg

"60 Minutes: The Facebook Whistleblower" – CBS NEWS/60 MINUTES

Bill Owens, Tanya Simon, Scott Pelley, Maria Gavrilovic, Alex Ortiz and Michael Mongulla

"The imposition of Archegos" – The Financial Times

Ortenca Aliaj, Eric Platt, Kaye Wiggins, Katie Martin, Tabby Kinder, Leo Lewis, Stephen Morris, Jung-a Song and Edward White

"The GameStop Frenzy" – The Wall Street Journal

Juliet Chung, Gunjan Banerji, Julia-Ambra Verlaine, Caitlin McCabe and Akane Otani

COMMENTARY FINALISTS

"Shirley Leung, Columnist" – The Boston Globe

Shirley Leung

"Auto Insurance Columns" – Crain's Detroit Business

Chad Livengood

"S. Mitra Kalita" – TIME and Charter

S. Mitra Kalita

"Everything Screams Inflation" – The Wall Street Journal

James Mackintosh

EXPLANATORY FINALISTS

"The ESG Mirage" – Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg Green

Cam Simpson, Akshat Rathi, Saijel Kishan, Ben Elgin and Rachel Adams-Heard

"The Methane Menace" – Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg Green

Zachary R. Mider, Rachel Adams-Heard, Alan Jeffries, Aaron Clark, Matthew Campbell, Hayley Warren and Akshat Rathi

"Alana Semuels on the Supply Chain" – TIME

Alana Semuels

"Inside TikTok's Dangerously Addictive Algorithm" – The Wall Street Journal

Rob Barry, Georgia Wells, John West, Joanna Stern, Frank Matt, Tawnell D. Hobbs, Yoree Koh, Jason French and Julie Jargon

FEATURE FINALISTS

"The Lobster Trap" – The Boston Globe and The Portland Press Herald

Penelope Overton, Jenna Russell and David Abel

"Revolt of the Delivery Workers" – New York Magazine and The Verge

Josh Dzieza

"Abandoned at Sea" - The Wall Street Journal

Joe Parkinson, Drew Hinshaw and Vipal Monga

INTERNATIONAL FINALISTS

"The Amazon Is Fast Approaching a Point of No Return" – Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg Green

Jessica Brice and Michael Smith

"China Propaganda" – The New York Times and ProPublica

Paul Mozur, Raymond Zhong, Jeff Kao, Aaron Krolik, Aliza Aufrichtig, Muyi Xiao, Nailah Morgan and Gray Beltran

"The Pegasus Project: A Global Investigation" – The Washington Post, The Guardian US and Forbidden Stories (Network)

Dana Priest, Craig Timberg, Soud Mekhennet, Reed Albergotti, Stephanie Kichgaessner, Elodie Guéguen and Drew Harwell

INVESTIGATIVE FINALISTS

"Unchecked: America's Broken Food Safety System" – ProPublica

Bernice Yeung, Michael Grabell, Irena Hwang, Mollie Simon, Andrea Suozzo, Ash Ngu and Maryam Jameel

"Poisoned" – Tampa Bay Times and PBS Frontline

Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray

LOCAL FINALISTS

"Unfair Burden" – Houston Chronicle

Mike Morris, John Tedesco and Stephanie Lamm

"East Side Land Grab" – The Kansas City Star

Eric Adler, Mike Hendricks, Kevin Hardy and Cortlynn Stark

"Black Snow: Big Sugar's Burning Problem" – The Palm Beach Post and ProPublica

Lulu Ramadan, Ash Ngu, Maya Miller and Nadia Sussman

"How Pennsylvania's Biggest Pension Fund Squandered Billions, Hurt Taxpayers and Triggered an FBI Investigation" – The Philadelphia Inquirer and Spotlight PA

Craig McCoy, Joseph DiStefano and Angela Couloumbis

PERSONAL FINANCE AND CONSUMER REPORTING FINALISTS

"How American Car Buyers Are Being Taken for a Ride and Drowning in Debt: A Consumer Reports Investigation" – Consumer Reports

Ryan Felton, Joel Keehn, Margot Gilman, Andy Bergmann, Tracy Anderman, and Jamison Pfeifer

"Bill of the Month" – Kaiser Health News and NPR

Staff of Kaiser Health News and NPR

"Amazon's Advantage" – The Markup

Adrianne Jeffries, Leon Yin, Evelyn Larrubia, Gabriel Hongsdusit, Ben Tanen, Micha Gorelick, Ritu Ghiya and Jeff Crouse

"How America's Food Safety System Failed to Stop a Salmonella Epidemic" – ProPublica

Bernice Yeung, Michael Grabell, Irena Hwang, Mollie Simon, Andrea Suozzo, Ash Ngu and Maryam Jameel

VIDEO FINALISTS

"The Inside Story of the Ship That Broke Global Trade" – Bloomberg News

Matthew Campbell, Kit Chellel, K Oahn Ha, Angus Bennett, Jeffrey Grocott and Carla Howe

"CBS Mornings: Robinhood Steals a Life" – CBS NEWS

Tony Dokoupil, Michael Kaplan, Martin Finn, Shawna Thomas, Peter Burgess, Len Tepper, Brian Bingham, Jennie Kamin and Robert Kaplan

"Framing Britney Spears" – The New York Times, FX and Hulu

Liz Day and Samantha Stark

"How TikTok's Algorithm Figures Out Your Deepest Desires" – The Wall Street Journal

Joanna Stern, Frank Matt, Rob Barry, John West, Georgia Wells, Darnell Stalworth, Robert Libetti, Christina Vallice, Christopher S. Stewart and William Mata

VISUAL STORYTELLING FINALISTS

"Visualizing the Global Supply Chain Crunch" – Bloomberg News

Ian King, Adrian Leung, Demetrios Pogkas, Marcy Nicholson, Dave Merrill, Cedric Sam, Augusta Saraiva, Brendan Murray, Rachael Dottle, Christopher Cannon, Jeremy Scott Diamond, David Marino, Alex Tribou, Yue Qiu, Alistair Barr, Farah Shulman, Maria Wood and Graham Morrison

"3-D Worlds" – The New York Times

Staff of The New York Times

"Sacrifice Zones: Mapping Cancer-Causing Industrial Air Pollution" – ProPublica, The Texas Tribune and Mountain State Spotlight

Al Shaw, Lylla Younes, Ava Kofman, Lisa Song, Max Blau, Kiah Collier, Ken Ward Jr., Alyssa Johnson, Maya Miller, Lucas Waldron and Kathleen Flynn

The final judging panel elected not to present the Minard Editor Award this cycle. This year's Minard Editor nominees will be considered for the 2023 award. The Loeb Awards offices will contact submitters if the resubmission of a nomination is required to comply with any revisions to the rules, requirements or procedures for career nominations when announced.

For more information about the awards, please visit anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards, connect with @LoebAwards on Twitter, email loeb@anderson.ucla.edu or call (310) 825-4478.

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes Magazine, 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes Magazine and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present the Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, he transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

