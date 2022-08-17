Summer isn't over yet: Dutch Bros continues the summertime vibes with its newest featured drink

The Blended Orangesicle Rebel will be featured for two weeks only!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny days and time spent with family and friends while creating all the memes…why would anyone want to say goodbye to summer so soon? The summer vibes continue at Dutch Bros with its newest featured drink! The Blended Orangesicle Rebel is now available at all of its more than 600 locations.

The Blended Orangesicle Rebel combines Dutch Bros' exclusive energy drink, Rebel, with orange and vanilla flavors - finished with Soft Top!

"It's not time to say goodbye to summer just yet," said Mary Beugelsdijk, senior product manager at Dutch Bros. "The Blended Orangesicle Rebel is the ultimate summer drink that has a nostalgic kick making you feel like a kid again. Enjoy the sweet summertime while you can with a Dutch Bros in hand!"

The Blended Orangesicle Rebel will be featured until the end of August but you can order it all year long, whenever you're in need of some summertime sips!

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 600 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

