Spartan Wealth Management Merges with 360° Wealth Management Group

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Wealth Management CEO Brian Mosallam is pleased to announce his firm's merger with 360° Wealth Management Group, a prestigious UBS Financial Services financial management team. This move expands Spartan's footprint as one of Michigan's leading wealth management firms.

"With over 70 years of wealth management experience focused on affluent Individuals, Spartan becomes even stronger with this merger," said Mosallam. "As fiduciaries, we have an exceptionally strong team in financial and estate planning, alternative investments and insurance as we holistically plan for high-net-worth Individuals and business owners."

Led by Joseph Mansoor and Anthony Mona, who has been named one of Forbes Top 100 advisors each year since 2019, the former UBS team will help Spartan Wealth Management's staff grow by 20% and administer over eight billion dollars in partnership with Cadaret Grant, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

With the merger, Mona becomes President of Spartan Wealth Management. In the 2022 Forbes list of Wealth Advisors, Mona represented $1.4 billion of team assets.

"Our team is extremely excited to merge with Spartan Wealth. Our values and cultural alignment made the decision a very easy one," said Mona. "We are also excited to partner with Charles Schwab & Co., whose reputation speaks for itself."

Spartan Wealth Management is registered with the Cadaret Grant broker-dealer network, supported by Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. The firm is led by CEO Brian Mosallam, a member of the AXA Advisors Hall of Fame, a Trustee Emeritus of Michigan State University and Co-Chair of Detroit/Wayne County Stadium Authority. A former MSU football player, Mosallam is also the co-host of Spartan Dawgs for Life, a weekly show focused on MSU Athletics.

About Spartan Wealth Management

Founded in 2018 by Brian Mosallam, Steve Nofar, Esq., and Alexander Wagner, Spartan Wealth Management's services include financial planning, investment, wealth management and insurance solutions for high-net-worth individuals. The firm is based in Birmingham, Michigan and is registered with Cadaret Grant & Co., a broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. For more information, visit www.spartanwealth.com .

