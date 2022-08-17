MUSC Health Expands Telemedicine Partnership with Hicuity Health

Columbia Hospital Becomes Latest Covered by Tele-ICU Partnership

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced the launch of tele-ICU services at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown in Columbia, South Carolina. The new service launch draws upon MUSC Health's long-standing collaboration with Hicuity Health which delivers 24/7/365 telemedicine services to hospitals across the state.

Since 2014, MUSC Health and Hicuity Health have worked together to ensure the citizens of South Carolina have access to state-of-the-art critical care regardless of location. The two organizations currently partner to ensure critical care access across the state, collaborating on tele-ICU programs in hospitals across a variety of geographic markets.

Hicuity Health services combine the expertise and experience of its clinical team and the enabling technology of its customized HUB platform to provide advanced tele-ICU support for the patients and bedside teams of its hospital partners. With the addition of Hicuity's tele-ICU care, Columbia Medical Center Downtown will have the tools and support to provide care to higher-acuity patients while keeping them in their community.

"MUSC Health is proud to collaborate with Hicuity Health to address acute care needs for patients in the Midlands," said Tallulah Holmstrom, MD, Regional CMO, MUSC Health. "We've experienced the improved care and outcomes for patients at other South Carolina hospitals and appreciate the opportunity to extend that care to Columbia."

"Hicuity Health is pleased to further expand our MUSC Health collaboration with the introduction of tele-ICU care at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center," said Lou Silverman, CEO, Hicuity Health. "We look forward to partnering with the hospital's clinical team to provide the highest quality acute care within the community."

Hicuity Health is currently contracted to serve more than 130 facilities in 30 states. Hicuity Health's team of US board-certified providers and other clinicians conducts 1.2 million patient interactions annually while caring for 120,000 patients.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 16 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual nursing, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 12 clinical care centers that serve our more than 130 hospital partners located in 30 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for 120,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

About Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health)



About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state's only comprehensive academic health system, with a unique mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates more than 3,000 students in six colleges – Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy – and trains more than 850 residents and fellows in its health system. MUSC brought in more than $327.6 million in research funds in fiscal year 2021, leading the state overall in research funding. MUSC also leads the state in federal and National Institutes of Health funding, with more than $220 million. For information on academic programs, visit musc.edu.

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Patient care is provided at 14 hospitals with approximately 2,500 beds and five additional hospital locations in development; more than 350 telehealth sites, with connectivity to patients' homes; and nearly 750 care locations situated in all regions of South Carolina. In 2021, for the seventh consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.

MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets totaling $4.4 billion. The nearly 25,000 MUSC team members include a world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, students, affiliates and care team members who deliver and support groundbreaking education, research and patient care.

