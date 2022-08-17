Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Lawsuit Funding Offers Updates on Wrongful Convictions, False Incarcerations, and Unlawful Imprisonment Cases

Premier lawsuit settlement company says applications are on the rise for individuals presently serving time for crimes they did not commit

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Presettlement Funding Company, announced some good news for victims of wrongful imprisonment cases. Last month, a high-profile exoneration was granted to Muhammad Aziz, a man falsely convicted in the murder of human rights leader Malcolm X. Mr. Aziz spent two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit. He has since filed suit against the city of New York to the tune of $40MM, and experts believe the lawsuit will be found in Mr. Aziz's favor.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC) (PRNewswire)

Numerous plaintiffs with similar cases hope to fare as well. Many claims of wrongful imprisonment are marked by false arrest, excessive force, and coerced confessions. Many of these instances have caused physical as well as lasting psychological harm to the victims. The unscrupulous police, faulted prison systems, and cities that hosted them have already been forced to pay countless millions in damages with many more cases yet to be heard.

Chris Janish, CEO commented, "Legal-Bay has been a pioneer in legal funding for wrongful conviction cases for many years now, particularly in New York and California. Our legal team knows how to evaluate these cases quickly, and in fact have obtained quick funding approvals up to $1MM for individuals who were recently released from prison and wanted to start a new life immediately."

If you or a loved one require an immediate cash advance from your wrongful imprisonment lawsuit, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is currently funding loans for settlements in the following cases: unlawful incarceration, false imprisonment, wrongful conviction, prosecutorial misconduct, police brutality, false arrest, excessive force, prison rape or sexual assault, as well as all personal injury lawsuit claims.

Legal-Bay's loans for lawsuits program is designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse cash funding—sometimes referred to as loan on lawsuit or loan for settlement—is risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan is less of a loan, and more of a cash advance.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC