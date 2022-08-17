Entrepreneurs Compete for National Exposure in 'Perfect Pitch' Event

Small business owners have the chance to be featured on America's Big Deal and/or network with major retailers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs nationwide are competing this summer to gain national exposure and product placement at major retailers through the 'Perfect Pitch', sponsored by SCORE , mentors to America's small businesses, and the MagicMakers Group (MMG), a collective of former Disney executives and experts.

'Perfect Pitch' participants have the chance to be featured on the TV program America's Big Deal to pitch their products to home viewers. At the end of each episode, the contestant with the highest sales gets the chance to strike a deal with either Lowe's, Macy's or QVC/HSN.

Contestants of SCORE's 'Perfect Pitch' event also receive national exposure and the opportunity to secure major investments, distribution or networking opportunities with Walmart, Sam's Club and other retailers.

How 'Perfect Pitch' works

To help entrepreneurs prepare for the contest, SCORE offered free training on how to successfully pitch a product. Each of the 237 entrepreneurs competing were then paired with one of SCORE's expert, volunteer mentors to provide one-on-one coaching and guidance. Mentors worked with their mentees to review business plans, provide feedback, resources, tools and support.

Entrepreneurs presented their product pitch to panelists from SCORE, MMG, retail launchpad pop-up shops for Sam's Club and America's Big Deal for the chance to be selected to appear on America's Big Deal or secure an opportunity with a major retailer.

"Pitch events are a prime example of how SCORE fosters small business success through mentoring and education," explains Ed Coleman, a certified SCORE mentor and district director for SCORE Washington DC. "SCORE can help small business owners prepare their products to sell, pitch to key retail executives and ultimately achieve their business dreams."

Small business owners benefit from mentor support

Entrepreneurs and 'Perfect Pitch' participants Javier and Jasmine Huertas, owners of Cusina Maya Cookware based in Chesterland, Ohio, appreciated the opportunity: "Not only did we receive excellent coaching, but it enabled us to focus our message and brand and perfect our elevator pitch. SCORE consistently pushed us to be better, giving us the tools, support and opportunities that we would not have found on our own. We are thankful for this opportunity to grow and for the mentors that are cheering us on."

SCORE New York City client Odaisha Ajayi, owner of Bailey's Furr Pup Cafe, said 'Perfect Pitch' helped her grow: "When I partnered with a SCORE mentor, it challenged me as a business owner to think and grow in areas I had not considered before."

SCORE supports entrepreneurs in all stages of their small business journey, offering expert mentoring, resilience training and on-demand educational resources. Visit SCORE.org to learn more.

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

