City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Into Delaware

KENT, Del., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Delaware and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Alankato Cobb (CEO) has partnered with John Heyliger (COO) and Tasheema Heyliger (CFO) to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 755 Walker Road, Suite A in Dover.

"Making a positive impact in the community is what I'm most looking forward to in opening our new City Wide Facility Solutions location," said Cobb. "The business will help create opportunities for people in the area and will help serve businesses in the community. It's a win-win!"

Cobb joins City Wide Facility Solutions with more than 28 years of experience in sales, facilities management and the engineering industry. He also has experience with change management, strategic planning, building management and developing a customer-oriented organization. John is an Army Veteran and has a strong operations and management background within several industries. John also has over 20 years of senior management experience. Tasheema is a business owner in the apparel, accessories and merchandising industry. She is a Master's prepared registered nurse with more than 25 years in the healthcare industry. Her experience is in strategic planning, innovation, leadership, data driven solutions, and management of people, projects and processes. With Cobb and his team's background and experience, they will be well equipped to run the Delaware location.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States and Canada will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in Louisiana, Nevada, Kentucky, Ohio and Toronto, Ontario in the coming months.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

