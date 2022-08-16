IT Ally has been recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, including fourth in Ohio and seventeenth overall in IT Services.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that IT Ally ranked No. 361 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

IT Ally debuts at No. 361 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 (PRNewswire)

IT Ally has been recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies

"IT Ally is honored to be recognized on the acclaimed Inc. 5000 list just five years after our inception," said Michael Fillios, Founder & CEO, IT Ally. Our growth is validation and testament to our team and business partners' commitment to SMBs, and obsession with helping our clients create value, realize extraordinary growth, and manage risk while maximizing technology investment returns."

Since its founding in 2017, IT Ally has maintained a bold vision to future-proof SMBs through modern uses of technology. Today, that vision has become a reality as we serve dozens of clients from coast to coast with relevant insights and unbiased technology advice purpose-built for the SMB and delivered by our exceptional team of advisors. Our comprehensive business and technology advisory services include:

Business Advisory – Driving growth and value creation, optimizing operational performance, and reducing expenses with proprietary methods that leverage data and AI to drive precision alignment with go-to-market strategies and overall business objectives.

Technology Advisory – Future-proofing with digital solutions that drive businesses forward, create memorable customer experiences, and produce a competitive advantage through operational optimization, management, and automation.

Risk Advisory – Rapidly and cost-effectively assessing and improving governance, risk, and compliance capabilities while quantifying, measuring, and managing organizational impact.

Transaction Advisory – Providing informed insights and expertise to guide private equity firms and portfolio companies through complex mergers, acquisitions, and carve-outs throughout the transaction lifecycle.

Talent Advisory – Offering access to an extraordinary pool of contract, fractional, and permanent functional and subject matter experts to augment and deepen your team and management capabilities.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About IT Ally

Founded in 2017, IT Ally is a market leader in business and technology advisory services and solutions for small and mid-size businesses or SMBs. As an Inc. 5000 award-winner for one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, IT Ally helps SMBs grow faster, be more secure, and maximize the value of their technology investments. For more information, contact Michael Fillios at michael.fillios@itallyllc.com or visit itallyllc.com to learn more.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Registered Logo (PRNewsfoto/IT Ally LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IT Ally LLC