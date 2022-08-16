Inc. 5000 Ranks Orchard in Top 250 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Orchard is among the top 25 fastest-growing companies in NYC, and the top 10 in real estate.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Orchard is No. 226 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to ranking in the top 250, Orchard has also ranked in the top 25 fastest-growing companies headquartered in NYC, and the top 10 real estate companies in the country. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Orchard is among the top 25 fastest-growing companies in NYC, and the top 10 in real estate.

"Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous achievement, and is testament to the incredible work our team has done to modernize the home buying experience. This accomplishment comes as we celebrate our fifth anniversary in September – we're just getting started and excited to see what the next five years will bring," says Court Cunningham, Co-Founder and CEO of Orchard.

Orchard, which launched in 2017, has quickly grown to thirteen markets throughout the US. The company reached all-time highs in bookings during the first two quarters of 2022, and is on track to more than double growth this year. Among its customers, Orchard has first-time home shoppers as well as those homeowners selling a property and moving into their next home.

Real estate tech strategist Mike DelPrete recently dubbed Orchard the first "Brokerage 2.0," writing that Orchard offers all the benefits of a traditional brokerage plus more. In addition to using Orchard as your real estate agent, title company, and loan offers, Orchard can also make a cash-backed offer on a property without paying fees beyond the standard real estate commission.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Orchard

In a world where buying anything has become as simple as "point, click, purchase", Orchard is bringing that same ease to life's biggest financial decision — buying a home. We combine brokerage, mortgage, title, and technology to make the obstacles that lie between our customers and the home of their dreams disappear. Orchard customers win their next home, skip the traditional home sale hassles, and ultimately get to enjoy the experience. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. It's the new way to home. Learn more at https://orchard.com/

