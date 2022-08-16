HCCA Announces Fall 2022 Continuing Education Opportunities in Clinical Practice Compliance and Healthcare Enforcement Compliance

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare compliance professionals can get a comprehensive look at the latest industry insights from the comfort of their home or office at two upcoming virtual conferences from Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®). The Clinical Practice Compliance Conference will be held October 11–12, and the Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference is scheduled for November 7-9.

As the healthcare landscape evolves with new technologies, virtual care, and increased specialization, these annual conferences provide essential updates and strategies for developing and managing organizational compliance initiatives. Both conferences will feature live educational sessions led by industry leaders and provide attendees the opportunity to earn live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs).

The Virtual Clinical Practice Compliance Conference

Held October 11–12, 2022, this virtual conference focuses on government initiatives related to physicians, clinics, and physician integrity trends. Experienced compliance professionals will share best practices for compliance initiatives in a clinical setting. Sign up by August 30 to save on registration.

This year's agenda includes:

Patient portals

Coding and billing

Duty of confidentiality in investigations

Stark Law

Compliance risk communication strategies

Cybersecurity Act Section 405(d)

Conflict of interest

CMS Emergency Preparedness Rule

To view the full agenda and register, visit the conference website: hcca-info.org/2022clinicalpractice.

The Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference

Held November 7–9, attendees of the Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference will hear firsthand from government enforcement leaders about regulatory changes, expectations, and key priorities. Discounted early bird registration runs through September 21.

Educational sessions will cover:

Anti-Kickback and Stark Law

False Claims Act

Internal investigation, repayment, and self-disclosure

Federal/state enforcement and the opioid crisis

Hospital and physician compensation arrangements

Cybersecurity in healthcare privacy

Criminal and civil enforcement and telehealth

For more information or to register, visit the conference website: hcca-info.org/2022hecc.

About SCCE & HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) was founded in 1996 to serve the healthcare compliance profession and expanded in 2004 with the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) to serve the global compliance and ethics community across all industries. With a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries, SCCE & HCCA is one of the largest associations furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE & HCCA exists to champion ethical practice and compliance standards and to provide the necessary training, publications, certifications, and other resources for ethics and compliance professionals.

