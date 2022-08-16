FUNDRAISING COMPANY RAISES $50 MILLION FOR SCHOOLS

School Programs Across America Benefit from Unique Fundraising Approach

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS), known as the creator of "The Mattress Fundraiser", today announced that it has raised more than $50 million on behalf of schools and organizations nationwide. Half of the proceeds were raised in the last five years, averaging $5 million per year.

Custom Fundraising Solutions (PRNewswire)

Since 2005, CFS has been using a unique fundraising approach coined, "The Mattress Fundraiser", selling mattresses in schools, to help music departments, athletic teams, and many other extracurricular programs raise the funds they need to buy instruments, uniforms, equipment, and more. Over this time CFS has not only secured its position as the nation's leader in mattress fundraising events, but they are also a national leader in the cause-based fundraising industry.

"I am extremely passionate about owning and operating a CFS territory for the past 10 years because I love helping teachers, directors and coaches hit their fundraising goals, year after year," said Missy Yelton, CFS Twin Cities owner. "The monies raised fund trips, competitions, new instruments, equipment, uniforms and much more. We don't just sell mattresses and products the community needs, we help kids have the best experiences possible, and that means a lot to me."

With a growing network of 80+ independently owned and operated territories nationwide, the organization is committed to providing high-impact, no-cost fundraising solutions to schools and groups by selling high-value products to the community.

Over the last several years, CFS has expanded its fundraising catalog beyond just mattresses and has embraced technology to run many of these programs from the palm of their hand - allowing the organization to continue supporting communities even in the face of a global pandemic.

"It's been quite a journey, and while we are celebrating this major milestone, we are dedicated to reaching our next goal, raising $100 million for schools across the country," said Michael Logue, CFS's national sales manager.

About Custom Fundraising Solutions:

Since 2005, Custom Fundraising Solutions has taken a creative approach to fundraising – from "The Mattress Fundraiser" to selling other quality products communities need, for a terrific value. The 80+ individually owned and operated territories work with over 3,000 schools, year after year, raising them thousands of dollars in as little as one day. To date CFS has raised over $50 million. www.cfsbeds.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Custom Fundraising Solutions