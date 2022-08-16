ColdQuanta Secures Award from DARPA's Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative for its Commercial Quantum Clock

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the global quantum ecosystem leader, announced today an award received from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative (EEI). The award will focus on accelerating the productization of ColdQuanta's atomic clock technologies, including sensing and quantum positioning systems (QPS), and support the posture of the company as a leading provider of commercially available quantum solutions.

The goal of the EEI is to accelerate DARPA-funded transformational innovations to products for impact in the defense and commercial dual-use markets. DARPA's EEI, teamed up with IQT Emerge , an effort within In-Q-Tel (IQT), supports the development of government-funded technologies to keep the national security community at the forefront of innovation.

"The significance of our collaboration with EEI is transformative and has a directional impact on the future of ColdQuanta as we further establish ourselves as a commercial leader in quantum technology," said Scott Faris, ColdQuanta CEO. "We are in a period where global instabilities are accelerating the demand for highly accurate time reference units is high. ColdQuanta is pleased to have worked with a wide variety of US Government agencies for over a decade in building a robust portfolio of demonstrated capabilities in precision time. Now, we are honored to partner with organizations like DARPA and IQT Emerge to bring those capabilities to market and fill the growing demand."

DARPA's EEI program is one way DARPA promotes and accelerates the transition of the technology DARPA funds to benefit our warfighters and the public.

"We look forward to supporting ColdQuanta in their pursuit to bridge the gap between their early-stage technologies and commercially viable products. We're eager to watch as their portfolio of dual-use quantum technologies go to market," said Simon Davidson, EVP at IQT Emerge.

ColdQuanta is a global quantum technology company solving the world's most challenging problems. The company harnesses quantum mechanics to build and integrate quantum computers, software, sensors, and networks. From fundamental physics to leading edge commercial products, ColdQuanta enables "quantum everywhere" through an ecosystem of devices and platforms. Founded in 2007, ColdQuanta grew from decades of research in atomic physics and work at JILA, with intellectual property licensed through the University of Colorado and University of Wisconsin. ColdQuanta's scalable and versatile cold atom technology is used by world-class organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; and Oxford, UK. Find out how ColdQuanta is building the future at www.coldquanta.com .

