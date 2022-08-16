ATTOM ACQUIRES ESTATED, FURTHER STRENGTHENING ITS IMPACT IN THE ENTERPRISE DATA LICENSING MARKETPLACE

Acquisition Solidifies ATTOM's Position as The One-Stop Shop for Comprehensive Property Data

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of real estate data nationwide for land and property data, today announced it has acquired Estated, a property data licensing company.

"ATTOM remains focused on providing the most comprehensive property data available, while delivering data-driven critical insights and analytics-ready property data solutions addressing a wide range of business needs," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. "The synergy between our two companies further enhances our value proposition and will benefit existing customers of both companies – and the entire marketplace – solidifying ATTOM's unique position as the one-stop shop for premium property data fueling innovation."

This exciting announcement comes on the heels of ATTOM's recent acquisitions of GeoData Plus, Home Junction, and the divesture of RealtyTrac, allowing ATTOM to focus 100 percent on accelerating the growth of its already-successful data licensing business, while solidifying ATTOM's mission to increase real estate transparency, and showcasing its steadfast investment in data and people.

"ATTOM has completed several strategic initiatives to bring more comprehensive real estate data and solutions to the marketplace," said Stuart Bern, EVP of Corporate Development. "Despite current economic uncertainty, ATTOM continues to thrive and evolve to drive ATTOM even further in serving as the most trusted comprehensive property data provider."

The strategic acquisition of Estated was seen as a natural fit, with both companies focused on powering clients with property data, as well as committed to providing greater insight into the marketplace to ensure clients make more informed and educated decisions. The collaboration between the two companies will further strengthen ATTOM's competitive positioning in the enterprise data licensing marketplace, along with the consumer and investor real estate market.

"Our focus at Estated has always been to provide the most up-to-date, accurate, and comprehensive property data with simple delivery solutions, so our customers can seamlessly integrate data into their business more quickly," said Joshua Fraser, CEO and Founder of Estated. "By joining forces and having common goals, we are confident that ATTOM will continue to power innovation across various industries with premium property data and analytics, while increasing efficiencies in the marketplace."

Estated fuels companies of all sizes across insurance, real estate, mortgage lending and home service industries with simple yet reliable property data solutions. The acquisition of Estated, whose mission is to make working with data simple, was seen as a seamless fit for ATTOM given its mission to increase real estate transparency in America. With aligned goals, ATTOM continues to expand its data footprint as well as its presence in the property data marketplace.

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 20TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property reports and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

Estated is a property data licensing company. With organized and verified information on over 155 million properties and access to full historical and real-time insights on every property in the U.S. Estated makes property data universally accessible and helps to power workflows and automations.

