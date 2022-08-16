Ansira Accelerates Growth Heading Into Second Half of 2022 Driven By Significant Client Wins, Product Enhancements, and Continued Industry Accolades

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, today announced the company's momentum-building first half of 2022. In the first and second quarters the company welcomed more than 10 new brands to its client roster, hosted two client events to share thought leadership and connect cross-industry peers, began to roll out enhanced reporting for its website platform, and continued to receive third-party industry accolades for its work and technology.

Ansira evolves its proprietary tech across channel partner marketing, ad buying & personalization, and websites

"Supply chain challenges and chip shortages, compounded by inflation, continue to impact many of our client verticals but our team has proven to thrive under this downward pressure, reacting by innovating and refining our solutions and services," said Ansira President and Chief Revenue Officer Andy Arnold. "We are constantly finding ways, both big and small, to help clients at the enterprise level, and at the last mile of customer engagement, to drive demand and retention."

Expanded Client Roster

Capitalizing on refined solutions and industry-recognized technology, Ansira added 12 new brands to its already impressive roster of long-standing clients, the majority of which are household names. Ansira supports brands through channel partner marketing, local websites & marketing, media & ad technology, and CRM & loyalty, empowering companies operating in a distributed ecosystem to improve performance by realizing a connected marketplace. Ansira's new clients include: McKesson, Hiscox, Ciena, Dave & Buster's, 24 Hour Fitness, Prudential Financial, Native Shoes, T. Marzetti, Rusnak Auto Group, Wienerschnitzel, Northern Tool + Equipment, and Bill Dodge Auto Group.

Ansira once again gathered its client community for thought leadership and networking events, bringing peers together across industries including auto, tech, insurance, restaurant, retail, and consumer packaged goods. EiQ, in its fifth year, was held virtually in April and focused on customer experience, email, and integrated loyalty with client speakers from brands including Domino's Pizza, Brinker International, and Edible. At The Channel Effect in July, Ansira hosted clients and thought leaders in Chicago for the second annual event to talk about the future of CRM & loyalty, channel partner marketing, and cross-channel media activation with speakers from brands including Purina, Citrix, Mazda, Ford, Red Hat, Adobe, Grubbs Family of Dealerships, and Benjamin Moore.

Highly-Anticipated Reporting Enhancement

Ansira has completed phase one of its award-winning Google Reporting Analytics Creator Experience (GRACE) dashboards for its Sincro Website platform technology, an enhancement that provides auto dealer clients with a flexible, transparent, and easy-to-understand reporting experience that allows them to gauge the effectiveness of their digital marketing solutions and then make strategic improvements. A comprehensive view of digital marketing performance is enabled by the open platform, allowing for reporting integrations from owned, third-party, and website and advertising platform tags and identifiers to help businesses strategize based on pipeline prospect behavior. Reporting dashboards provide data transparency, as well as straight-forward reports with metrics that enable dealers to decide, and act upon, those KPIs most important to them.

"In the auto industry, dealers historically have not had the luxury of seeing simplified website engagement metrics that illustrate how a buyer is moving through their shopping journey," said Ansira Chief Product and Technology Officer Ed McLaughlin. "With this platform reporting evolution dealers are now able to see the customer experience on their website, through activation of more than 150 custom-created event identifiers including the inventory-level data on what influences the journey without relying on PII. Enhanced dashboard visualizations will enable dealers to make informed strategic decisions and reach more shoppers."

Industry Recognition

Ansira started the year with recognition from AWA, receiving an award for its Sincro Website Platform technology which stands apart from competitors with third-generation AI-powered tailored experiences and its inventory merchandising, as well as the Rising Star Award for GRACE. Ansira also received Bloomreach's Newcomer of the Year Award for collaborations that power customer experiences through marketing technology.

Ansira participated in two recent Forrester Wave evaluations, recognized in both as a Strong Performer. The reports are The Forrester Wave™: Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022, receiving highest scores possible in six criteria, and The Forrester Wave™: Customer Data Strategy and Activation Services, Q2 2022 in which the company received highest scores possible in seven criteria. Read more about Ansira's recognition and download the reports here.

"We are proud of the strong start to the year, and the Ansira team shows no signs of slowing down," Arnold said. "We continue to evolve the proprietary technology platforms of the company across channel partner marketing, ad buying and personalization, and websites to deliver an even more impactful back half of the year and beyond for our clients, and our cross-functional teams across the globe."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

