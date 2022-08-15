Indeed Labs™ is now available at Target and it's all under $30

TORONTO , Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian skincare brand Indeed Labs™ is excited to announce its rollout of approachable, science-based, and affordable skincare into Target stores across the United States. Commencing August 15, 2022, Indeed Labs™ launches in-store and online at Target.com with five hero products, including the TikTok-viral and cult-favorite Nanoblur blurring cream. All products are cruelty-free, fragrance-free, responsibly-sourced, and created with science-backed formulas. Leading the way in science and innovation, Indeed Labs™ uses high levels of actives to create products that give consumers the real results they're looking for.

Indeed Labs™ revolutionary products in Target include award-winning Nanoblur™ Instant Skin-Blurring Cream which instantly blurs and filters skin, minimizing the look of enlarged pores, shine, wrinkles, blemishes and crow's feet while leaving skin with a silky-smooth finish. The Peptalash™ Lengthening Lash Treatment is an innovative eyelash enhancing serum that targets eyelash growth to lengthen, thicken and strengthen lashes. It can also be used on eyebrows! Snoxin II™ Facial Line & Wrinkle Fighting Serum is a supercharged serum developed with XEP-018™, a clinically proven biomimetic peptide that minimizes muscle contractions to instantly soften the appearance of dynamic lines and wrinkles; it delivers both instant and long-term results including smoother and more even-textured skin, maximum moisture retention, and improved elasticity. Vitamin C Brightening Drops restores your skin's luminosity, radiance, and brightness with the power of vitamin C, a potent antioxidant your skin will be thankful for! Vitamin C brightening drops use an encapsulated and non-phototoxic form of pure ascorbic acid (vitamin C), volcanic soil, and hyaluronic acid that work together to even skin tone, reduce hyperpigmentation, and brighten the appearance of skin. And finally, Hydraluron™ Moisture Jelly rejuvenates dry, dull skin with a unique jelly moisturizer that saturates the skin with fast-absorbing ingredients. Filled with hyaluronic acid and PatchH20™ technology, it works to combat dullness, dehydration, dryness and signs of premature aging by providing the skin with instant and long-lasting hydration.

This expanded footprint in Target brick and mortar stores will broaden Indeed Labs™ reach to bring highly targeted skincare with transparency and accessible pricing into the United States market. "As a Canadian brand with a robust global community, this launch in Target is monumental for us," says Dimitra Davidson, President and COO of Indeed Labs™. "We know the brand will resonate with the Target shopper, who is discerning and is looking for affordable, unique and high-quality products. We are incredibly excited to be expanding our community within the US market."

Indeed Labs™ is now available in Target stores and Target.com with prices ranging from $19.99 - $29.99. For more information and to schedule an interview contact indeedlabs@michelemariepr.com

About Indeed Labs™:

Indeed Labs may be playful, but they don't play around when it comes to skincare. Wild claims, fancy packaging, and photoshopped skin don't give people real results. Science-based formulas do. That's why Indeed Labs creates products with premium quality, clinically proven ingredients that are responsibly-sourced. Since inception, the mission has been to change the way consumers look at skincare and their skincare journey. The brand strives to be the one consumers turn to for real results, and formulas driven by science. Always at the forefront of innovation, their goal is to revolutionize the skincare industry with trusted products that deliver the results consumers are looking for, at wallet friendly prices.

