Skimmer and IPSSA Announce Partnership to Transform the Pool & Spa Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the global leader in Pool Service Software, has partnered with the Independent Pool and Spa Service Association (IPSSA), a professional organization dedicated to improving the pool and spa industry through community involvement, education, and support of its members.

IPSSA Secretary Justin Stuard, Nick Belury, and President Mark Mastropietro show off Skimmer at a recent IPSSA Austin chapter meeting. (PRNewswire)

IPSSA was established in 1961 as a way for pool service technicians to help each other in times of illness or disability. The organization now has 89 chapters that meet regularly across Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Texas.

"We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Skimmer and promote the platform to help our members run their businesses more efficiently, " said Todd Starner, IPSSA National President.

Skimmer, under the agreement, will provide IPSSA members with preferred pricing and customized training.

"IPSSA's commitment to improving the pool industry and serving their local communities aligns well with our own values at Skimmer. This partnership is a win for everyone involved, including the pool and spa owners that we serve," said Jack Nelson, Skimmer CEO.

About IPSSA

The Independent Pool and Spa Service Association, Inc. is a trade organization created by and for pool and spa service technicians. IPSSA exists for the mutual professional benefit and growth of its members and the continued improvement of the pool and spa industry through community involvement, education, insurance, and support of its members. Become a member at IPSSA.com .

About Skimmer

Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform has helped thousands of pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally. The SaaS platform provides pool service and repair businesses access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ For press inquiries, email press@getskimmer.com . Learn more at getskimmer.com .

Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ (PRNewswire)

